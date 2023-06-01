X

    NBA Officials Revealed for Heat vs. Nuggets Finals; Eric Lewis Not Picked amid Probe

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2023

    The NBA announced Thursday its referees for the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

    Scott Foster is the most tenured of the group as he approaches his 16th Finals. Tony Brothers and Marc Davis will each be officiating in their 12th Finals.

    Eric Lewis was a notable omission after having become a regular on the Finals crew since making his first appearance in 2019.

    "Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter and he will not be working the Finals," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told NBA insider Marc Stein.

    The league has opened an investigation after Lewis allegedly maintained a burner account on social media.

