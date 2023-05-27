X

    NBA Reportedly Opens Investigation into Twitter Activity About Referee Eric Lewis

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 27, 2023

    Referee Eric Lewis during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference playoff semifinal between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The NBA has reportedly opened an official review after allegations emerged on social media regarding a (since-deleted) Twitter burner account that consistently mentioned official Eric Lewis.

    Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein broke the news Friday.

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    The NBA, I'm told, has opened an official review into Twitter activity unearthed this week with frequent mentions of veteran referee Eric Lewis. <br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq">https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq</a>

    The allegations emerged from a pair of Twitter users: @Mikey_Wyllin and @PabloEscoburner.

    Pablo Escobarner (blue check) @PabloEscoburner

    Replies continued… <a href="https://t.co/Xe0Niu8U52">pic.twitter.com/Xe0Niu8U52</a>

    Pablo Escobarner (blue check) @PabloEscoburner

    Annnnd, scene. Account has been deleted. Eric… just own it. <a href="https://t.co/ADHBHhLtl1">pic.twitter.com/ADHBHhLtl1</a>

    Mikeyyy_Wyllin @Mikey_Wyllin

    The best part is the Instagram and 2003 ass AOL email account <a href="https://t.co/3ytoIwGAUq">pic.twitter.com/3ytoIwGAUq</a>

    Mikeyyy_Wyllin @Mikey_Wyllin

    Lmao and this too. Before George mason his wife coached at Bethune cookman…where he went to college too 😂 <a href="https://t.co/QSvEEi5vBV">pic.twitter.com/QSvEEi5vBV</a>

    Mikeyyy_Wyllin @Mikey_Wyllin

    But my personal favorite Eric Lewis burner account activity was this tweet that he liked….of himself 😂😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/DQqIGJkpGe">https://t.co/DQqIGJkpGe</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZkmnXcpSul">pic.twitter.com/ZkmnXcpSul</a>

    Before the account was deleted, a comment from someone claiming to be Eric Lewis' older brother, Mark, responded to the @Pabloescoburner thread.

    blair cuttliff @CuttliffBlair

    Pablo,<br>This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother).<br>I'm sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain't Watergate. You're right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. <br><br>Sorry to inconvenience you.

    Per the National Basketball Referees Association, Lewis has been officiating in the NBA for 19 seasons. He officiated games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals.