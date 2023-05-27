NBA Reportedly Opens Investigation into Twitter Activity About Referee Eric Lewis

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The NBA has reportedly opened an official review after allegations emerged on social media regarding a (since-deleted) Twitter burner account that consistently mentioned official Eric Lewis.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein broke the news Friday.

The allegations emerged from a pair of Twitter users: @Mikey_Wyllin and @PabloEscoburner.

Before the account was deleted, a comment from someone claiming to be Eric Lewis' older brother, Mark, responded to the @Pabloescoburner thread.

Per the National Basketball Referees Association, Lewis has been officiating in the NBA for 19 seasons. He officiated games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals.