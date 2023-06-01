UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. to Remain in 2023 NBA Draft after National Championship

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UConn Huskies junior guard Andre Jackson Jr. intends to remain in the 2023 NBA draft this summer, he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As an early entry candidate, Jackson had until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday to make a decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to UConn for his senior season. By remaining in the draft, he'll forgo his final year of college eligibility.

Jackson took part in the NBA combine earlier this month and has met with several teams, including the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, per Wojnarowski.

The 21-year-old had a solid junior season with the Huskies, averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 36 games while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from beyond the arc, helping lead UConn to its first national title since 2014.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Jackson as the 25th-best prospect in the 2023 class in his pre-NBA combine big board. He is most often praised for his creative playmaking, defense and leadership.

Wasserman wrote of Jackson:

"The NCAA tournament made it easier for scouts to picture Jackson's NBA purpose in the right role. He made a compelling case to succeed as a non-shooting outlier who'll impact games by creating for teammates in transition, making quick passing reads in the half court and using his special athletic gifts for play-finishing and defense. There could be steal potential with Jackson if he goes to a team with enough scoring threats and a need for glue."

Jackson is the third player UConn will lose to the NBA this offseason, joining Adama Sanogo and projected lottery pick Jordan Hawkins.

The 2023 NBA draft is scheduled for June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.