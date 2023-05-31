Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe to Stay in 2023 NBA Draft; Won 2021-22 National POY

AP Photo/James Crisp

Oscar Tshiebwe's time with the Kentucky Wildcats is ending after two seasons.

Travis Branham of 247Sports first reported the star center was "not expected to return to Kentucky and is expected to turn pro ... barring unforeseen changes."

Tshiebwe spent two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to the Wildcats ahead of 2021-22. He promptly averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, winning the National Player of the Year awards in the process.

He followed that by posting 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds and a block per game last season.

Because of his status as a graduate, Tshiebwe could return to college but transfer to a different program if he desired. That doesn't appear to be something he's considering, however.

"That is not an option," he told reporters earlier in May. "I will never transfer. Kentucky's my home. If there's a chance to go professional, I'll go pro. If there's a chance to not go professional, I will go back to Kentucky. I've never even thought about going (another) place. Kentucky is my home. It's a dream place. I can't leave my home. That's my place, forever."

As for his NBA prospects, it's possible he'll go undrafted. While he's an elite rebounder, his offensive game is fairly limited, he's undersized for the position and his defense was disappointing at times this past season.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie didn't even have Tshiebwe among his top 100 prospects on his latest big board.

Nonetheless, the big man has been going through the draft process this offseason and took part in the NBA Scouting Combine's games.

"The feedback has been great," he told reporters regarding the draft process. "They keep telling me good things, and things that I need to keep working on. They know what I can do best, like you saw today. But they tell me a lot of different things to keep working on."