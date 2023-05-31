Logan Paul 'So Hungry' to Return to WWE amid 2023 Money in the Bank Buzz

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After facing Seth Rollins in an acclaimed match at WrestleMania 39 in April, Logan Paul is looking forward to his next WWE bout.

Speaking this week on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Paul said the following about his WWE return: "I am so hungry to get back in there, dude. I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable here in Puerto Rico. I've been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events."

While Paul has only wrestled a handful of matches since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, it hasn't taken him long to impress fans and establish himself as a major player in WWE due to his natural athleticism.

In his three most recent matches, Paul pushed undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns to the limit in Saudi Arabia last year; he was among the final three competitors in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match; and he turned in a spectacular performance on the Grandest Stage of Them All against Rollins.

While WWE has not given any indication that it intends to use him in the match, there has been some buzz over the past month about Paul's potential inclusion in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London on July 1.

The buzz began when pro wrestling podcaster and WWE personality Sam Roberts said the following on TikTok in April about Paul's MITB prospects, per WrestlingInc's Shaun Ranft:

"Logan Paul is in this position now where he's had big matches. He's proven what he can do. Logan Paul has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that's being made in Logan Paul. So how do you operate up there? You have him go to this pay-per-view and win the Money in the Bank briefcase."

Given his status as a social media megastar with millions of followers and subscribers, Paul is among WWE's most recognizable performers even as a part-timer.

Because of that, he could be a Money in the Bank option if WWE wants to give the briefcase to a ready-made star rather than someone who has to be built up over time.

Also, due to Paul's penchant for big, high-risk spots, he would likely thrive in the Money in the Bank ladder match itself.

Even if WWE decides against using Paul at Money in the Bank, it seems likely that the latest he will be brought back in is for SummerSlam, which will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5.

