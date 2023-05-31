Report: Adama Sanogo to Remain in 2023 NBA Draft After Winning Title with UConn

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

After an incredible run in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament in which he led UConn to a national championship, star forward Adama Sanogo is ready to go pro.



According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Sanogo will remain in the 2023 NBA draft, which will take place on June 22.

A 6'9" big man from Mali, Sanogo was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player after averaging 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in six tournament games. He posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game victory over San Diego State, which secured the Huskies' fifth national title.

Sanogo excelled throughout his junior season, starting all 39 games and averaging 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60.6 percent from the field. He also made a significant improvement in his ability to stretch the floor, making 19 three-pointers at a 36.5-percent clip after attempting just one in his first two years at UConn. He was selected to the All-Big East first team for the second straight season.

When he initially declared for the draft, Sanogo maintained his college eligibility but made it clear that his intention was to try to transition to the pros.

"I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance to hear my name called," Sanogo said in April. "I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home."

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Sanogo to be a second-round pick in his most recent mock draft, stating the big man "could interest teams looking to beef up their front line and provide some inside scoring with his physicality and soft hands."