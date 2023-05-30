NHL Rumors: Andrew Brunette Agrees to Contract as Predators HC; Replaces John Hynes

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

The Nashville Predators have reportedly found their replacement for former head coach John Hynes, and it is a familiar face.

According to NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, the Predators have tabbed Andrew Brunette as their next head coach. During his playing career, Brunette spent the 1998-99 season with Nashville.

Brunette also holds the unique distinction of being the player who scored the first-ever goal in Predators franchise history. He played in the NHL for 16 seasons and suit up for six different teams before his career came to an end in 2012. In addition to Nashville, Brunette also played for the Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild, Atlanta Thrashers, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

The 49-year-old had previously served as interim head coach of the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season after Joel Quenneville resigned from the position. Florida finished first in the Atlantic Division but was disappointingly swept out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Brunette had the opportunity to remain with the Panthers organization after Paul Maurice was hired as head coach, but he accepted an assistant position with the New Jersey Devils for this season.

Hynes, who had coached the Predators since he was hired midway through the 2019-20 season, was fired on Tuesday following the team's lackluster showing this year. Nashville finished fifth in the Central Division with a record of 42-32-8 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. During Hynes' tenure, the Preds finished no higher than fourth in the Central Division.

Brunette will surely try to change that trend and get Nashville back to the playoffs next season.