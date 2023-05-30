X

    WWE's Alexa Bliss, Husband Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Baby Expected In December

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss attend the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards At Tom's Watch Bar on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced in a social media post Tuesday she and husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting a child.

    Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE

    The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!! <a href="https://t.co/YKTboYw7pF">pic.twitter.com/YKTboYw7pF</a>

    Bliss and Cabrera were married in April 2022 after more than two years of dating. Based on the post and past comments made by Bliss, it does not appear the couple was planning on having a child this year.

    Bliss said in 2020 that she wanted to wait until the end of her WWE contract, which runs into 2024.

    The pregnancy announcement also helps explain Bliss' absence from WWE television. She has not wrestled since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January. While her absence was previously chalked up to creative, it's likely her pregnancy also played a part.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.

    WWE's Alexa Bliss, Husband Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Baby Expected In December
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon