WWE's Alexa Bliss, Husband Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Baby Expected In December

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced in a social media post Tuesday she and husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting a child.

Bliss and Cabrera were married in April 2022 after more than two years of dating. Based on the post and past comments made by Bliss, it does not appear the couple was planning on having a child this year.

Bliss said in 2020 that she wanted to wait until the end of her WWE contract, which runs into 2024.

The pregnancy announcement also helps explain Bliss' absence from WWE television. She has not wrestled since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January. While her absence was previously chalked up to creative, it's likely her pregnancy also played a part.

