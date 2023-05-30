Boxer Claressa Shields Open to WWE Match: 'I Could Take Some of Those Girls'

James Chance/Getty Images

Claressa Shields could join Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ronda Rousey as combat-sports athletes who tried their hand at professional wrestling.

Appearing on the Scoop B podcast with Brandon Robinson (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Shields said she "would be all for" a run in wrestling, adding she "could take some of those girls" in WWE.

Boxers have had a lot of success in WWE over the years. Tyson has made several appearances in the promotion, most prominently in 1998 when he was a key factor in the build for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

Mayweather had a memorable match with the Big Show at WrestleMania 24. Fury took on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

Logan Paul could technically qualify as the most successful boxer-turned-wrestler since he had a professional bout against KSI in 2019 and an exhibition bout with Mayweather in 2021. The internet personality has become a valuable addition to the WWE roster, including main-eventing Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns on Nov. 5.

Rousey made the leap from mixed martial arts to WWE. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion was part of the first women's main event at WrestleMania with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She won the WWE women's tag team titles with Shayna Baszler on Monday night for the first time in her career.

Shields is preparing to defend the undisputed women's middleweight title against Maricela Cornejo on Saturday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has a 13-0 record as a professional boxer. She's also 1-1 in two MMA fights.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Shields showed up on WWE television one day to at least take part in an angle with one of the superstars on the roster. If she really wants to work a match, there would be plenty of viable opponents to build an entire storyline around.

