    Golden Knights Applauded by Twitter for Eliminating Stars, Reaching Stanley Cup Final

    Francisco RosaMay 30, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 29: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 29, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Golden Knights finally decided to stop playing with their food and put an end to these Western Conference Finals.

    Vegas came out with a purpose in its 6-0 Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2018, its first year as a franchise.

    Everything went the away team's way at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Golden Knights kicked off the first period with a three-goal explosion that basically gave them one foot through the door.

    William Carrier gave his squad an early lead with a goal 3:41 into the game. William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar piled on later in the period to finish off an exquisite 20 minutes.

    Vegas would get three more insurance goals from Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio to put the game out of reach and end Dallas' season after what had been a valiant effort in the last couple of games.

    The Stars didn't have much of a response for most of the night.

    Goalie Adin Hill once again had a terrific night in the crease as he continues a surprisingly excellent postseason after stepping in for Laurent Brossoit. Hill saved all 23 shots that he faced in the win

    NHL Twitter was in awe of how dominant and in control Vegas was in the biggest game of its season.

    NHL @NHL

    Here's a fun fact! William Karlsson's (<a href="https://twitter.com/WKarlsson71?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKarlsson71</a>) tally was his ninth of these <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> Playoffs, which sets a <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a> record! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/iSKE1k7SJM">https://t.co/iSKE1k7SJM</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/E7vurKcX0c">https://t.co/E7vurKcX0c</a> <br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/Kgt3qeIrEN">https://t.co/Kgt3qeIrEN</a> <a href="https://t.co/mSzCW6nA0i">pic.twitter.com/mSzCW6nA0i</a>

    z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights

    such a fast start we had to <br><br>s l o w<br><br>this one down <br><br>🚨 🤠 <a href="https://t.co/mBsce09Bfs">pic.twitter.com/mBsce09Bfs</a>

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    It's a runaway train, sheesh. Vegas with some speed there. It ain't looking too hot, folks.<br><br>3-0, Golden Knights

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    3-0 VGK<br><br>This has gotten ugly quickly.<br><br>And a reminder, however much you may hate it ... three goals has been enough to win every game in this series.

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Haven't seen Dallas dominated like this since the last game Jamie Benn played.

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    Pete DeBoer was right, the pressure did shift to the Golden Knights.<br><br>The thing is, that's a good thing for Vegas. If there's one thing I've learned watching this team for 6 years, they're at their best when they're doubted the most.<br><br>What a period. Just a complete beat down.

    Saucy Lass 👠 @SaucyDanielle

    A story in 3 parts <a href="https://t.co/HUtgj479YH">pic.twitter.com/HUtgj479YH</a>

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Full marks to Vegas for coming out with killer instinct in Game 6 but the lack of pushback from Dallas has been embarrassing.

    bebe ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ @slaykovsky

    dallas stars... <a href="https://t.co/YmajPXpYvc">pic.twitter.com/YmajPXpYvc</a>

    The Real Sharky Green - Christopher Green @RealSharkyGreen

    WILD! BILL! WILLIAM KARLSSON DOES IT AGAIN! 5-0! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoKnightsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoKnightsGo</a>! <a href="https://t.co/k8iKCKfhVH">pic.twitter.com/k8iKCKfhVH</a>

    Robert Chavez @_ChavezRobert

    Vegas Golden Knights channeling their inner Germany <a href="https://t.co/IdUFlREf28">pic.twitter.com/IdUFlREf28</a>

    Annie O'D⚡️ @sweetannieod

    the dallas stars <a href="https://t.co/D4mAQv0OQp">pic.twitter.com/D4mAQv0OQp</a>

    Vegas will now return to the Stanley Cup Final and hope that it gets a different result than what happened in 2018 when it lost to the Washington Capitals in five games after a dominant postseason run.

    The Golden Knights will take on the red-hot Florida Panthers, a No. 8 seed that started playing their best hockey of the year at the perfect time, eliminating the No. 1 overall seed Boston Bruins in the first round.

    Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.