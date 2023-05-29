College Baseball Regional 2023: Bracket, Schedule and Hosts

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The top 16 teams in the NCAA baseball tournament are known going into Monday afternoon's selection show.

The No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons headline the list of regional hosts, while the SEC is the dominant league in the top 16.

Half of the regional round will be played at SEC sites. The league has four teams in the top eight of the latest D1Baseball Top 25.

The seeding placement of the regional hosts and the rest of the field will be determined Monday. The NCAA baseball tournament begins Friday. The regional round could extend into next Monday depending on the results at the 16 sites.

Regional Hosts

In alphabetical order

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Florida

Indiana State

Kentucky

LSU

Miami (FL)

Oklahoma State

Stanford

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Wake Forest

When the bracket is released Monday afternoon, Wake Forest should be the No. 1 overall seed.

The Demon Deacons are the only team in the Top 25 with a single-digit loss total. They should be rewarded with matchups against some of the weaker No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

The selection committee has a load of factors available to determine the order of the rest of the regional hosts, including RPI and recent results.

Some of the eight SEC teams could be matched up with on another in the bracket as potential super regional foes. It may be hard for the committee to match the eight SEC teams with the octet of non-SEC squads because of the ranking of those teams.

For example, it would be unfair to align an SEC team with Wake Forest when a mid-major, like Indiana State, is one of the regional hosts.

Indiana State is a first-time regional host and one of two mid-major programs, along with Coastal Carolina, to host on the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

D1 Baseball's latest bracket projection has both Coastal and Indiana State playing alongside at least one power-conference team in the regional round.

Each regional host will play the No. 4 seeds in their respective regions Friday. The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds match up in the other opening-round contests across the country.

The regional round uses a double-elimination format, so the first two losers at each site would play in a loser-goes-home game Saturday.

The winning sides in each region could need as few as three wins to advance to the super regional round. Seven of the 16 regional winners in 2022 needed just three games to advance. Five of last year's regional hosts were eliminated in that round, so we should expect some upsets over the four-day weekend to determine the 16 super regional participants.