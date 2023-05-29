WWE Rumors on Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston's Injury; AEW's Khan on CM Punk, Goldberg

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Reigns Reportedly Expected to Defend Title at MITB, SummerSlam

After challenging for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions over the weekend, Roman Reigns is reportedly set to defend the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at each of WWE's next two premium live events.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), plans call for Reigns to defend his title at both Money in the Bank in July and SummerSlam in August.

At Night of Champions, Reigns reached the 1,000-day mark as world champion, but he and Solo Sikoa fell short in their bid to beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team titles.

The Usos got involved in an effort to help Reigns and Sikoa, but when they accidentally superkicked Solo, a furious Reigns went off on them. That led to Jimmy Uso hitting Roman with a pair of superkicks, and Zayn and Owens going on to win.

With The Bloodline crumbling around The Tribal Chief, it is fair to wonder if his time as WWE universal champion could be nearing its conclusion.

Reigns has needed help from The Bloodline in many of his title matches, and if his cousins aren't there to provide some aid in his upcoming title defenses, it may leave Roman vulnerable.

WWE has given no clear indication who Reigns' upcoming opponents may be, but based on Jimmy Uso's actions, he could plausibly be the opponent at Money in the Bank.

That could lead to a match against Jey Uso or Sikoa at SummerSlam, or perhaps the Money in the Bank ladder match winner could cash in ahead of time for a SummerSlam match against Reigns, with Cody Rhodes being the most logical candidate to do so.

Kofi Reportedly Attended Night of Champions Despite Injury

Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston has been out of action since before WrestleMania 39 due to injury, but he was reportedly seen around WWE last week.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Ortman), Kingston attended Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; however, he is not ready to return from injury.

In March, Kingston announced he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. After undergoing the procedure, he said it "went very well."

New Day has been beset by injuries over the past year or so, as Big E has missed more than a year after suffering a broken neck shortly before WrestleMania 38.

With both Kofi and Big E on the shelf, Xavier Woods has been on his own for the past few months. While he had a mini feud with LA Knight, he largely hasn't been featured heavily on weekly WWE programming.

New Day is one of the greatest units in WWE history, having held the Tag Team Championships on 11 occasions as a group, making them all surefire future Hall of Famers.

Additionally, Kingston and Big E are both former WWE champions, and Kofi has also held the United States and Intercontinental Championships during his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old veteran is one of WWE's longest-tenured Superstars, having been on the main roster since 2007, and given his longevity, it feels like a significant missing piece on the roster when he isn't around.

Khan Addresses Rumors of Punk, Goldberg in AEW

AEW president Tony Khan discussed both CM Punk and Goldberg during the post-show media scrum after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view Sunday night.

Punk has been out of action since injuring his arm at All Out in September, but recent rumors and speculation have suggested that he is ticketed to return to the company in June as the face of the new weekly Saturday show called Collision.

The likelihood of that seemingly increased significantly on the most recent episode of Dynamite when it was announced that the debut episode of Collision will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago on June 17.

Per WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan, Khan played it coy when asked about Punk on Sunday night, saying:

"I am not prepared to address that question at this time. I think that's something a lot of people want to know. As we get closer to the launch of Saturday Night Collision, on June 17, I think more and more things will come into focus about that show. Tickets are on sale for the United Center right now. We're off to a great start with the initial sales, and I think it's only going to get stronger."

At this point, it would be a shock if Punk isn't back as the face of Collision, and if he is, it will be a major coup for AEW due to Punk's status as the company's biggest star.

Khan was also asked about WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who is a free agent after his WWE contract expired.

Goldberg has made it clear that he wants a proper retirement match, leading to speculation that Khan may try to make it happen in AEW.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, Khan confirmed that he has spoken to Goldberg, but gave no indication whether he plans to sign him:

"Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn't be that unusual. I've talked to Bill when he's not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. I have had a good conversation with him, but I've had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, he's related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star, I worked in football, and it's a big part of my life.

"We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. I like him a lot. As to what I've talked to him about, I would say that's just between the two of us. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he's a great guy."

While Goldberg is limited from an in-ring perspective at 56 years of age, he wasn't putting on five-star classics even in his younger days in WCW.

Goldberg still has a ton of name recognition and a fairly sizable fanbase, though, so it is understandable why AEW may want to explore the possibility of bringing him in for a one-off match.

