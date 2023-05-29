Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL SeasonMay 29, 2023
The New York Giants are looking to follow last year's appearance in the divisional round with a deeper postseason push. A big part of the offseason game plan was to ensure that key building blocks remained in place for the next run.
New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension, franchise-tagged running back Saquon Barkley and re-signed Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Matt Breida and Jihad Ward.
New York then used free agency and the draft to augment its 2022 playoff core.
While several integral building blocks are in place, not every position on the Giants roster is as settled. Below, we'll examine three important positional battles to follow during offseason workouts and training camp.
Wide Receiver
Jones took a few positive steps under head coach Brian Daboll in 2022. He utilized his legs to rack up 707 rushing yards and was much more efficient as a passer—finishing with a career-best 92.5 quarterback rating.
However, Jones and the passing attack weren't particularly dangerous, ranking 26th in passing yards and 27th in yards per attempt (6.0). Unsurprisingly, New York brought in competition at receiver alongside returning players like Shepard and Slayton.
In free agency, the Giants signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder. In the third round, they grabbed former Tennessee speedster Jalin Hyatt. While Hyatt is too unpolished to be a dependable starter early, his speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) can add a new downfield element to the passing attack.
"Hyatt's speed alone will make him useful out of the gate. He should immediately be an effective downfield threat and a useful field-stretching decoy at worst," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
Returning receivers include Isaiah Hodgins, who had a strong finish to the 2022 season (351 yards and four TDs in eight games), and 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson. Both players have the potential to be important contributors this season.
Expect an open competition at receiver as New York searches for its best starting options and impact role players. Finding a more potent passing attack will be critical, regardless of which players the Giants ultimately use.
Cornerback
The Giants had a fairly solid pass defense (14th in yards allowed) but did not have a true lockdown corner and came away with a mere six interceptions on the year. First-round pick Deonte Banks could address both issues.
Though he wasn't a ball hawk at Maryland (two interceptions), he showed strong ball skills, as evidenced by eight passes defended last year. He has all the tools to be the physical perimeter cornerback that coordinator Don Martindale has lacked in New York.
"Banks has great traits to be a man corner. He has the ability to play from both press and off coverage and has the physicality and temperament to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Expect Banks to compete for the starting spot opposite Adoree' Jackson, who isn't elite but has been dependable for the Giants (83.9 opposing passer rating in 2022). He'll have some stiff competition, though.
Nick McCloud followed Daboll from the Buffalo Bills and appeared in 10 games last season. 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson and 2022 third-round pick Cor'Dale Flott will be in the mix as well, as will nickelback Darnay Holmes.
Banks has the highest upside in the group, however, and fans should hope to see him on the field sooner than later. His fight for early playing time will be an exciting camp storyline to follow this summer.
Inside Linebacker
Improving the secondary would go a long way toward making New York a 2023 contender. However, improving the run defense is a must. The Giants ranked 31st in yards per carry allowed last season (5.2) and surrendered 268 rushing yards in their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is why New York's looming competition at inside linebacker will be critical. The Giants tend to use outside linebackers like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari to rush the passer, leaving its inside linebackers to chase down ball carriers and cover the middle of the field.
Presumably, Bobby Okereke, who was signed to a four-year, $40 million free-agent deal, will start at one inside spot. The competition for the other inside spot is wide open.
New York brought back Jarrad Davis, who was signed late last year and appeared in both playoff games. It also has Micah McFadden, who appeared in 17 games with seven starts last season, and 2022 sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers. Beavers suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and didn't suit up in the regular season as a rookie.
While the Giants didn't draft a linebacker this year, they did add Mississippi's Troy Brown as an undrafted free agent.
This is one of the most important camp battles for the Giants, as their ability to stop the run, or lack thereof, could determine just how far the team can go in the postseason. Assuming New York makes it back to the playoffs, potent rushing teams like the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will likely be waiting.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract information via Spotrac.