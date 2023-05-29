Giants' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The New York Giants are looking to follow last year's appearance in the divisional round with a deeper postseason push. A big part of the offseason game plan was to ensure that key building blocks remained in place for the next run.

New York signed quarterback Daniel Jones to an extension, franchise-tagged running back Saquon Barkley and re-signed Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Matt Breida and Jihad Ward.

New York then used free agency and the draft to augment its 2022 playoff core.

While several integral building blocks are in place, not every position on the Giants roster is as settled. Below, we'll examine three important positional battles to follow during offseason workouts and training camp.

