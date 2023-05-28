French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Sunday

0 of 4

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Two of the top challengers to Iga Swaitek's French Open throne started their 2023 tournaments with straight-set victories.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula cruised during the first day of action at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam match as a major champion to open up play in Paris. The No. 2 seed captured her first major title at the 2023 Australian Open.

Pegula, the top-ranked American, handled fellow countrywoman Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Not all of the title contenders in the women's singles draw survived the first day of the tournament.

No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari became the first top 10 seed to lose in either singles draw. The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist was one of four seeded players to lose on Sunday, but her loss was the most notable.

In the men's singles draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev started their title quests with impressive victories. Both players need to build up form and confidence on the Paris clay since they reside in the same half of the draw as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.