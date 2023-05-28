Hulk Hogan Says 'My Body Is Just Too Beat Up to Get Beat Up' for WWE Retirement Match

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend in the sport, but it doesn't seem like there will be any type of honorary retirement match in the near future.

He discussed the possibility of returning during an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes and said his "body is just too beat up" to return to the ring.

"But no, my body is just too beat up to get beat up in that ring," he said. "I mean, I know everybody thinks it looks like fun and games, but once you're in there, what happens between bell-to-bell, I've never gone in that ring and it come back out without being hurt. And that's over 40 years. That's like wrestling 350, 400 times a year, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday, twice on Wednesdays."

There is no doubt his long career took a physical toll, as Hogan has undergone a number of back surgeries and hasn't wrestled since 2012.

However, he did tell The MMA Hour on Wednesday that he's "always wanted to have a retirement match" even if "right now, I'm not moving around the way I should be."

Hogan, who turns 70 years old in August, said he would prefer that retirement match to come against Stone Cold Steve Austin if it ever did happen.

Austin is 58 years old and did return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

