Shilo Sanders Joins Father Deion, Brother Shedeur in Colorado After JSU Transfer

Former Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders is the newest member of his family to head to Colorado after he announced he's transferring to the Buffaloes for the 2023 season.

Sanders joins his father Deion and younger brother Shedeur in Boulder. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, he made seven appearances for Jackson State and finished with 20 tackles and one interception.

The 6'0", 195-pound defensive back also earned second-team All-SWAC honors in 2021 after intercepting four passes and recording 39 tackles.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted eight players have now moved from Jackson State to Colorado after Deion Sanders became the Buffaloes' head coach. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are the headliners, with the latter the best player in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

Coach Prime made his intentions clear as soon as he signed on. He told the team in December there was going to be a lot of turnover on the roster in order to accelerate the program's turnaround.

The Hall of Fame cornerback has followed through on an unprecedented scale. The Athletic's Max Olson wrote on April 24 that only 20 players remained from the 83 Colorado had on scholarship when the 2022 season opened.

Still, expectations remain muted on the heels of a 1-11 campaign. The Buffaloes have the second-longest odds (+12000) to win the Pac-12 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

