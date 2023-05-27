SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fans couldn't have asked for much more for the semifinals of the 2023 SEC baseball tournament.

The top two seeds were still left in No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Arkansas. Then there was baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt at No. 4 and an underdog story with 10th-seeded Texas A&M. The Aggies eliminated the tournament's reigning champions Tennessee in the first round and advanced to the semifinals with a win over No. 3 LSU on Friday.

Here is a look at how Saturday played out, as well as a schedule for Sunday's championship game.

The full bracket for the tournament can be found at SECSports.com.

Semifinal Scores

No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 2 Arkansas, 5-4

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m. ET

Championship Game Schedule

Matchup: No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Florida/No. 4 Vanderbilt

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 2 Arkansas, 5-4

It looked like Saturday was going to be relatively stress-free for Texas A&M.

Until it didn't.

The Aggies seemed to break the game open in the sixth inning with three runs, two of which came on bases-loaded walks. That made it 4-0, and Jace LaViolette's RBI single in the eighth inning answered Arkansas' only run to that point.

Yet the Razorbacks went to work in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double from John Bolton and another run when Kendall Diggs reached on an error. That made it 5-4, and the visitors still had two runners on with one out and a chance to possibly take the lead.

However, Troy Wansing played the role of hero for the Aggies and struck out the final two batters to clinch the narrow victory.

It wasn't pretty at the end, but the underdog story will continue into the championship game at the SEC tournament.