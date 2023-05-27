X

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2023

    HOOVER, AL - MAY 26: Texas A&M Aggies players congratulate Texas A&M Aggies infielder Hunter Haas (2) during the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on May 26, 2023 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Fans couldn't have asked for much more for the semifinals of the 2023 SEC baseball tournament.

    The top two seeds were still left in No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Arkansas. Then there was baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt at No. 4 and an underdog story with 10th-seeded Texas A&M. The Aggies eliminated the tournament's reigning champions Tennessee in the first round and advanced to the semifinals with a win over No. 3 LSU on Friday.

    Here is a look at how Saturday played out, as well as a schedule for Sunday's championship game.

    The full bracket for the tournament can be found at SECSports.com.

    Semifinal Scores

    No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 2 Arkansas, 5-4

    No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 4:30 p.m. ET

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Championship Game Schedule

    Matchup: No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Florida/No. 4 Vanderbilt

    Date: Sunday, May 28

    Time: 3 p.m. ET

    Channel: ESPN 2

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

    No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 2 Arkansas, 5-4

    It looked like Saturday was going to be relatively stress-free for Texas A&M.

    Until it didn't.

    The Aggies seemed to break the game open in the sixth inning with three runs, two of which came on bases-loaded walks. That made it 4-0, and Jace LaViolette's RBI single in the eighth inning answered Arkansas' only run to that point.

    Yet the Razorbacks went to work in the top of the ninth with a two-RBI double from John Bolton and another run when Kendall Diggs reached on an error. That made it 5-4, and the visitors still had two runners on with one out and a chance to possibly take the lead.

    However, Troy Wansing played the role of hero for the Aggies and struck out the final two batters to clinch the narrow victory.

    Texas A&M Baseball @AggieBaseball

    Dug deep. Held on. Aggies win. <a href="https://t.co/JCRJZSvwqH">pic.twitter.com/JCRJZSvwqH</a>

    It wasn't pretty at the end, but the underdog story will continue into the championship game at the SEC tournament.