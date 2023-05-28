NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Zach LaVine and 2023 Draft Plans

0 of 4

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

With the 2023 NBA postseason nearing its end and June's draft quickly approaching, most of the league has already dived into the offseason. Aside from knowing that Victor Wembanyama will hear his name called first overall on June 22, we just don't know what the offseason has in store.

Some franchises will inevitably be forced to rebuild or at least reload. Others will be looking to move up in the draft for the few blue-chip prospects not named Wembanyama. Due to trade and free-agency restrictions from the new collective bargaining agreement that go into effect in 2024, we may also see a lot of trade activity.

"This is all prelude to I think the next year in the NBA could be an unbelievable period of superstar and star player movement because you've just got a lot of sort of roiling situations," ESPN's Zach Lowe recently said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM).

It's shaping up to be an eventful offseason. Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.

