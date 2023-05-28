NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Zach LaVine and 2023 Draft Plans

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Zach LaVine and 2023 Draft PlansMay 28, 2023
With the 2023 NBA postseason nearing its end and June's draft quickly approaching, most of the league has already dived into the offseason. Aside from knowing that Victor Wembanyama will hear his name called first overall on June 22, we just don't know what the offseason has in store.
Some franchises will inevitably be forced to rebuild or at least reload. Others will be looking to move up in the draft for the few blue-chip prospects not named Wembanyama. Due to trade and free-agency restrictions from the new collective bargaining agreement that go into effect in 2024, we may also see a lot of trade activity.
"This is all prelude to I think the next year in the NBA could be an unbelievable period of superstar and star player movement because you've just got a lot of sort of roiling situations," ESPN's Zach Lowe recently said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM).
It's shaping up to be an eventful offseason. Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.
LeBron James Expected to Return Next Season
The Los Angeles Lakers were just ousted from the Western Conference Finals, but they could be facing one of the more dramatic rebuilds in the league this offseason. They could be left seeking a new core group if LeBron James decides to call it a career.
James hinted at the possibility immediately after losing Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets.
"We’ll see what happens going forward. But I don’t know,” James told reporters. “I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest, just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball. A lot to think about."
Losing James to retirement could leave Los Angeles scrambling to find a new superstar or two to partner with Anthony Davis this offseason.
According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, teams "around $17.5 million" above the taxpayer line will lose the ability to use the taxpayer mid-level exception or execute trades in which they take back more salary than they give starting next year.
Fortunately for the Lakers faithful, James may be leaning toward one last run in L.A.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, a source told ESPN that he believes that James will "indeed" be back for his 21st season and to play out his Lakers contract. This would probably still leave L.A. searching for star power to aid James for what could be a final go, but his return would put a complete rebuild on hold.
Lakers Uninterested in Giving D'Angelo Russell a Max Extension
With or without James in the picture, the Lakers need to figure out how to proceed with their cast of supporting players. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are both set to be restricted free agents, while point guard D'Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent.
Hachimura and Russell were in-season additions that the Lakers viewed as potential building blocks for the future.
"We very intentionally planned these moves to provide optionality in July," general manager Rob Pelinka said, per McMenamin.
In Russell's case, though, Los Angeles may not be willing to pay a premium to retain him. The 27-year-old point guard played fairly well down the stretch until L.A. got deep into the postseason. He was a defensive liability against Denver and too inconsistent offensively to make up for it. According to McMenamin, the Lakers aren't interested in giving Russell a max deal.
"Russell is eligible to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension by June 30, which the Lakers will not pursue at the max number, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.
Russell is talented enough and young enough to be a part of the Lakers' long-term future. However, his postseason shortcomings loom large. If Russell isn't willing to take a lesser deal, expect L.A. to seek a replacement or perhaps even an upgrade at point guard this summer.
'Skepticism' That Zach LaVine Finishes Contract in Chicago
For the Lakers and any other team looking to acquire a star this offseason, the Chicago Bulls could be among the early phone calls. The Bulls could be looking to rebuild, given their recent results and the ongoing health concerns surrounding Lonzo Ball.
This could lead to star guard/forward Zach LaVine becoming available.
K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago recently said on the Bulls Talk Podcast (h/t Bleacher Report's Adam Wells) that there is "quite a bit of skepticism" around the NBA that LaVine will play out his contract with Chicago.
LaVine is under contract through the 2026-27 season but has a player option that year. If the Bulls can't get back to winning basketball, he could want out before that. With Nikola Vučević potentially departing in free agency, Chicago may decide to simply blow up the roster now and maximize its trade return for LaVine.
This past season, LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He should draw plenty of interest if he ends up being a part of a very active trade market. The Bulls may not look to actively shop LaVine, but if folks around the league don't believe he's going to stick in Chicago, they'll likely make a run at him this offseason.
Trail Blazers Open to Dealing the No. 3 Pick
If a team is looking to move into the upper lottery for a prospect like Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller or Amen Thompson, it may find a willing trade partner.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Bleacher Report's Adam Wells), the Portland Trail Blazers are "willing" to trade the third pick in the draft for a "pretty elite player."
It's a logical stance for Portland to take. The Trail Blazers have missed the postseason in each of the last two years and could definitely use a "pretty elite player" to pair with Damian Lillard. Getting one would allow Portland to better compete and would help satisfy Lillard's desire to win now.
"I want a chance to go for it," Lillard told reporters in early April. "And if the route is to (draft youth), then that's not my route."
Lillard inked a two-year max extension last offseason that could keep him in Portland through the 2026-27 season. However, that doesn't ensure he'll want to stay there if the Trail Blazers continue losing. Finding Lillard a running mate should be a top priority this year because trading him after it could prove very difficult under the new CBA.