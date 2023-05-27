Zach Lavine Rumors: 'Skepticism' Around NBA That Star Will Finish Contract with CHI

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Having been mentioned in trade rumors over the course of this season, Zach LaVine's long-term future with the Chicago Bulls remains a big question mark.

On the latest episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast (starts at 33:30 mark), K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said there is "quite a bit of skepticism" around the NBA that LaVine will play out the entirety of his current contract with the Bulls.

The Bulls have given no indication they are ready to move on from LaVine. In fact, it seems like they want him to be the centerpiece of their roster going forward.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported on May 12 the Bulls are "open to reshaping" their roster this offseason with LaVine "as the clear No. 1 go-to option."

There are a lot of questions about what direction Chicago's front office could go in. Lonzo Ball, who hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022, is expected to miss at least of the 2023-24 season after undergoing a third surgery on his left knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

DeMar DeRozan, who will turn 34 on Aug. 7, is entering the final season of his three-year, $81.9 million contract. Nikola Vucevic is the biggest-name free agent for the team and losing him could help their salary cap.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the Bulls could try to create some cap flexibility by petitioning the NBA for financial relief on Ball's contract, but the league would have to determine if his injuries are career-ending.

Chicago's front office could look at how the team finished this season and try to slightly retool around a group led by LaVine and DeRozan. The addition of Patrick Beverley in February did stabilize the team's backcourt.

The Bulls went 14-9 in 23 games after signing Beverley. They made the play-in tournament, defeating the Toronto Raptors and playing a competitive game against the Miami Heat before losing to miss out on the No. 8 seed.

LaVine has three more guaranteed years plus a player option for 2026-27 remaining on the five-year, $215.2 million deal he signed in July 2022. He averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 77 starts this season.