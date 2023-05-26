ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Pool play for the 2023 ACC baseball tournament draws to a close Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

One semifinal spot remained up for grabs entering the day, with Wake Forest, Miami and North Carolina having all advanced to the penultimate round. That left Boston College and Clemson battling it out in Pool C.

He's a recap of the action on the final round-robin day.

Friday Results

No. 3 Clemson def. No. 6 Boston College, 4-1

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. ET

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday Schedule

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 4 Miami, 1 p.m. ET

No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Clemson, 5 p.m. ET

Friday Recap

An early offensive flurry propelled Clemson to a 4-1 victory over Boston College, thus qualifying for the semifinals.

A two-out, two-run home run from Caden Grice put the Tigers up in the bottom of the first. Jack Crighton doubled their lead with a two-bagger in the second, bringing Riley Bertram and Benjamin Blackwell home.

Clemson only had one hit for the remainder of the game, but it didn't matter much with a strong collective effort on the mound holding the Eagles in check.

Austin Gordon threw six scoreless innings. Nick Clayton, Rob Hughes, Reed Garris and Ryan Ammons did the rest in relief. They combined to rack up eight strikeouts and surrendered just three hits.

Boston College tried to launch a late comeback. After Nick Wang homered with two outs in the ninth, Kyle Wolff and Cameron Leary got on to give Daniel Baruch an opportunity to tie the game. Ammons set him down on three straight strikes to shut the door.

Clemson will get North Carolina in the semis. The Tigers earned a sweep when the teams met for a three-game series prior to the ACC tournament.