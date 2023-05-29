Best Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents Available

1 of 10

Marcus Peters' best days are likely behind him. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and wasn't the same dynamic defender during his 2022 return. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 113.7 in coverage last year.

However, Peters can still add valuable depth to a playoff hopeful, and with another year between him and the injury, Peters might even bring flashes of high-level play. The 30-year-old has recorded 32 interceptions during his career and had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2020.

A return to the Baltimore Ravens would make plenty of sense for Peters, given his familiarity with the scheme and the personnel, and it's something to which the team is open.

"You don't close the door on good players and good people, you just see how it goes," head coach John Harbaugh said, per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack.

The New York Giants could also provide Peters with a good home. His former Ravens defensive coordinator, Don Martindale, holds the same position in New York. The Giants could use someone who can generate turnover production after recording only six interceptions last season.

The Giants would, however, have to land Peters on a team-friendly deal, as they have just $4.6 million in cap space available.

Best Fits: Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants

