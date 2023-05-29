Best Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents AvailableMay 29, 2023
Best Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents Available
We're now a month past the 2023 NFL draft, and the flood of free-agent activity has slowed to a trickle. Teams will largely spend the next several weeks evaluating their rosters and their rookies before diving deep back into the free-agent pool.
However, as injuries occur and weaknesses are uncovered, veterans will be in demand again—and several quality free agents, including a few from our initial free-agency big board, are still available.
Below, we'll rank the top 10 free agents remaining on the market entering June. Factors like positional value, recent production, age and upside were all considered here. We'll also examine some logical landing spots for each based on team needs, roster makeup and 2023 expectations.
10. CB Marcus Peters
Marcus Peters' best days are likely behind him. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and wasn't the same dynamic defender during his 2022 return. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 113.7 in coverage last year.
However, Peters can still add valuable depth to a playoff hopeful, and with another year between him and the injury, Peters might even bring flashes of high-level play. The 30-year-old has recorded 32 interceptions during his career and had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2020.
A return to the Baltimore Ravens would make plenty of sense for Peters, given his familiarity with the scheme and the personnel, and it's something to which the team is open.
"You don't close the door on good players and good people, you just see how it goes," head coach John Harbaugh said, per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack.
The New York Giants could also provide Peters with a good home. His former Ravens defensive coordinator, Don Martindale, holds the same position in New York. The Giants could use someone who can generate turnover production after recording only six interceptions last season.
The Giants would, however, have to land Peters on a team-friendly deal, as they have just $4.6 million in cap space available.
Best Fits: Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants
9. K Robbie Gould
Kickers don't usually generate a lot of offseason buzz, but teams either have a reliable one or they don't. There really isn't an in-between.
Robbie Gould has been consistently reliable throughout his career for the Chicago Bears and 49ers. He made 84.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 97.5 percent of his point-after tries with San Francisco last season. He never missed a kick in his 16 playoff games. However, the 49ers drafted kicker Jake Moody in the third round and probably aren't bringing back Gould.
At 40 years old, Gould really only makes sense for a team looking to win this year. However, a couple of likely contenders could use Gould's services.
The Dallas Cowboys should be interested after watching Brett Maher miss five extra points and a field goal in the 2022 postseason. Dallas added Tristan Vizcaino in January, but he has just 10 games and 12 field-goal attempts on his resume, and the Cowboys are open to other options.
"Well, we've got Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration," special teams coordinator John Fassel said, per Nick Eatman of the team's official website.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who hope to return to the playoff mix in Kenny Pickett's second season, should also give Gould some consideration.
Longtime kicker Chris Boswell made only 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last season, and Pittsburgh doesn't know what it has in undrafted rookie B.T. Potter. The Clemson product made only 76.9 percent of his field-goal attempts last season.
Best Fits: Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. DT Ndamukong Suh
Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh may not sign with a team in the near future. The 36-year-old isn't suited to be a full-time starter at this point in his career and likely has no interest in signing with a rebuilding team.
However, Suh is still a very capable rotational player, something he showed last season after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in November. In eight regular-season games with the Eagles, he recorded 18 tackles and a sack while playing just 35 percent of the defensive snaps.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Suh return to Philadelphia, given his experience with the defense in 2022 and the team's status as a Super Bowl favorite. Philadelphia used a first-round pick on defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but if they want more depth in the middle, they have the cap space ($12.7 million) to bring back Suh.
Suh could also be a valuable contributor to the Los Angeles Chargers, who need to improve their run defense in a big way. No team allowed more yards per carry than the 5.4 Los Angeles surrendered last season.
Los Angeles has $12 million in cap space remaining and could afford to pay Suh what he's worth on the open market.
Best Fits: Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers
7. QB Teddy Bridgewater
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ranked 48th on our initial free-agency big board, and we're honestly surprised that he hasn't signed with a new team yet. Bridgewater probably isn't returning to the Miami Dolphins after they signed Mike White, but he'd be a valuable backup on just about any team.
Bridgewater has 65 starts under his belt and was a serviceable bridge quarterback for the Denver Broncos (94.9 QB rating) two years ago.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a logical landing spot for Bridgewater, if they can create the cap space. There's no guarantee that the camp competition between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield yields a dependable signal-caller, and Tampa was interested in Bridgewater before it landed Tom Brady in 2020.
However, Tampa has just $1.7 million in cap space and would need to generate room to add the 30-year-old.
Bridgewater might also be viewed as an upgrade over Kyle Allen as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills. His 2021 quarterbacks coach, Mike Shula, is now a senior offensive assistant with the Bills.
Like Tampa, though, Buffalo would likely need to create cap room ($1.6 million) to make Bridgewater its insurance policy.
Best Fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills
6. Edge Jadeveon Clowney
We're less surprised about Jadeveon Clowney still being available. The three-time Pro Bowler can be a disruptive defensive force, but he's long had issues with availability and consistency.
Clowney had nine sacks in both 2018 and 2021 but only recorded three other sacks over the past five years.
However, Clowney is also a ferocious run defender who can aid a defense even when he's hitting home as a pass rusher. He's worth a flier for a contender looking to add a high-upside defender.
Clowney was the 33rd-ranked free agent on our initial big board.
The Chargers could use Clowney's ability to attack ball carriers off the edge and make plays in the backfield (15 tackles for loss over the last two seasons). In L.A., Clowney could also serve as a rotational rusher to complement Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Clowney has mentioned that he'd be interested in a return to the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him first overall in 2014.
"It would be nice," Clowney said in the interview with KRIV-TV (h/t ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime). "All my family is here."
The Texans aren't ready to compete right away, but after ranking 30th in total defense last season, they shouldn't rule out Clowney if the 30-year-old is willing to commit long-term.
Best Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans
5. G Dalton Risner
Guard Dalton Risner, the 30th-ranked player on our initial free-agent board, is a quality interior run blocker who has developed into a serviceable pass protector as well.
Last season with the Broncos, Risner was responsible for only one penalty and three sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
A return to Denver isn't in the cards after the Broncos signed Ben Powers. However, Risner should find a new home before the start of training camp. The Cincinnati Bengals, who have $15.4 million in cap space, should be rushing to add Risner to their offensive interior.
Last season, Cincinnati leaned on rookie fourth-round pick Cordell Volson and got mixed results at left guard. Volson showed some flashes but was responsible for five penalties and five sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Baltimore Ravens should also consider Risner if they're looking to protect recently-extended quarterback Lamar Jackson—and they should be. Baltimore lost Powers in free agency, and the jury is still out on 2021 third-round pick Ben Cleveland.
Cleveland has just five starts on his resume and allowed a sack in only 92 snaps last season, according to PFF. With $12.4 million in cap space, the Ravens could afford to add the more proven Risner to their line.
Best Fits: Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens
4. Edge Yannick Ngakoue
Pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue was the 24th-ranked player on our initial free-agent board, and he remains a high-end option for any team seeking a sack artist for the 2023 season and perhaps beyond.
Ngakoue isn't particularly reliable as a run defender, but he consistently finds ways to pressure opposing quarterbacks. He has logged at least eight sacks in every single campaign and is coming off a strong year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Last season, Ngakoue recorded 9.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures in 15 games.
Ngakoue and the Cleveland Browns had "mutual interest" in 2020, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, and revisiting that interest would make sense. The Browns added Za'Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to their pass-rush rotation but could use all the help they can get in the brutal AFC North.
The Atlanta Falcons could also use Ngakoue's services as a situational pass rusher. While Atlanta added Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Kaden Elliss to their pass-rushing rotation and drafted Zach Harrison in the third round, it also recorded a mere 21 sacks as a team last season.
With Brady retired, the NFC South is wide open, and Ngakoue could help the Falcons make a run. It's worth noting that he and Campbell spent some time chasing quarterbacks together with the Ravens in 2020.
Best Fits: Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons
3. Edge Frank Clark
Pass-rusher Frank Clark was the 20th-ranked player on our first free-agent board, and his postseason production had a lot to do with his ranking. Clark has amassed 13.5 sacks in 17 playoff games and had 2.5 during the 2022 postseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Clark probably isn't heading back to Kansas City, though, after the Chiefs signed Charles Omenihu and used a first-round pick on Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah. However, any contender looking to unleash a pass rush in the playoffs should have Clark on its radar.
The Bengals would be a terrific landing spot for Clark. Cincinnati seems like a near-lock to reach the playoffs after back-to-back appearances in the AFC title game and it registered only 30 sacks as a team last season.
The Bengals also used a first-round pick on a pass-rusher, Clemson's Myles Murphy, but a Super Bowl hopeful simply can't have too much pass-rushing depth.
The 49ers should also look to add Clark to their rotation. San Francisco has a star in reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, but he was the only 49er to log more than five sacks last season. San Francisco's next two most-productive pass-rushers, Samson Ebukam and Omenihu, departed in free agency.
Clark and Bosa could be a perfect pass-rushing pair in the postseason.
Best Fits: Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers
2. Edge Leonard Floyd
Pass-rusher Leonard Floyd didn't hit the market until after our initial rankings, but he landed at No. 12 on our updated list after the start of the legal contact window.
Floyd is the top pass-rusher left on the open market, and he's coming off a season with nine sacks, 31 quarterback pressures, 59 tackles and a fumble recovery. The Los Angeles Rams released Floyd for cap purposes, and the 30-year-old is highly unlikely to return.
Fans should fully expect Floyd to find a new home before training camp, and it could be in Los Angeles. The Chargers have a bigger need for a run defender, but Floyd would be a terrific complement to Bosa and Mack in the pass-rush rotation.
It's worth noting that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was Floyd's defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2020.
The Minnesota Vikings could also use a pass-rusher of Floyd's caliber after trading Smith to the Browns after the draft. Smith was responsible for 10 of Minnesota's 38 sacks in 2022, and the Vikings ranked 31st in passing yards allowed.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also knows Floyd well after serving as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
Best Fits: Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings
1. WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals released star receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, and the soon-to-be 31-year-old (June 6) instantly becomes the top available free agent.
There are concerns with Hopkins, who is older, battled injuries in 2021 and served a six-game suspension for a PED violation in 2022. However, he's still capable of playing at an extremely high level.
In nine games last season, Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns. At that pace, he would have finished a 17-game season with 99 catches, 1,354 yards and six touchdowns—very strong numbers.
Hopkins, it would seem, is looking to land with one of the league's top signal-callers.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
On a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he'd most like to catch passes from: the Bills' Josh Allen, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Chargers' Justin Herbert.
Though both teams have less than $2 million in cap space and would need to create room, the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs would be terrific landing spots for Hopkins. Buffalo could use a high-end No. 2 receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs, and the Chiefs need a new No. 1 target after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.
The Ravens, Chargers and Eagles would make for interesting landing spots, but none of them have a glaring need for a receiver. Philly has a tremendous duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Chargers and Ravens just used first-round picks on Quentin Johnston and Zay Flowers, respectively.
Best Fits: Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs
*Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced Statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.