B/R Staff Predictions: WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing Match Cards

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

If you were booking this feud, would you have Rhodes win again or would you have Lesnar win to set up a third encounter?

After this week's injury angle, Rhodes cannot beat Lesnar. Triple H himself claimed that The American Nightmare's arm is broken. No matter how protected Rhodes may be, WWE has billed The Beast Incarnate as "the greatest combat sports star of all time."

If he cannot defeat Rhodes with a broken arm, that label lacks meaning. The injury angle will protect Rhodes and set up an epic final encounter in which The American Nightmare can cleanly defeat his rival in an unforgettable main-event clash.

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho

How would you book the finish if Cole was going to win?

Cole needs a definitive victory over a top name in AEW. He has a chance to become one of AEW's biggest babyface acts, possibly challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship soon.

To pull that off, he must be able to defeat The Wizard cleanly without interference. The Jericho Appreciation Society and friends of Cole should eliminate each other with at least five minutes left for a clean sequence that ends with a definitive The Boom to win.

Bonus

Which match will be the best of the weekend?

Anarchy in the Arena: The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club