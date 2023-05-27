Final Picks for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Controversy will always surround WWE's wrestling shows from Saudi Arabia, but the card for the 2023 edition of Night of Champions looks to be the ideal mix of fresh feuds and continuing storylines.

From Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes looking to add another chapter to their violent program to Seth Rollins battling AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship, several of the bouts scheduled for the pay-per-view have Match of the Year potential.

Here are the final picks for every 2023 Night of Champions matchup.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Match Card

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles: World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali: Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka: Raw Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya: SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

*Winners italicized.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Regardless of what people thought about the finish between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at Backlash, the Night of Champions match between the two will be an absolute war. This will not be a wrestling clinic.

Rhodes was able to steal a victory earlier in May, but he may have angered The Beast Incarnate in a way he was not prepared for. As seen during Monday's Raw, Lesnar took the loss personally and is looking for vengeance through violence.

The American Nightmare earning another victory would undoubtedly set him up for a program with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but that doesn't appear to be the direction WWE Creative is headed.

With The Tribal Chief focused on The Bloodline, Rhodes will likely take the loss at Night of Champions and prepare for a rubber match at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5.

While this booking would validate many of the concerns voiced by fans who believe Rhodes should have won the championship at WrestleMania 39, it is a satisfactory consolation prize until he is the man to eventually dethrone the longest-reigning champion in modern history.

Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali: Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is one of the most all-around talented performers in wrestling today, but rumors suggest WWE wants to see him in the main event picture sooner rather than later.

With the odds stacked against Mustafa Ali—and all of his booking making him look like a fool, including a verbal jab from Lesnar—The Ring General looks like he will be on his way to yet another successful title defense.

Ali and the champion will put on a match that could easily steal the show, but at the end of the day, Gunther looks too strong and has been positioned too well to take an unnecessary loss right now.

There is no doubt Ali deserves better on the main roster, as he is one of the most talented in-ring workers and a criminally underrated talker, but Gunther doesn't deserve to lose, especially if the plan is for him to challenge for a world title eventually.

