Georgia vs. Florida CFB Rivalry Game to Be Played in Jacksonville in 2024-25

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The annual rivalry game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators is staying put for at least two more seasons.

Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports noted Wednesday that the SEC schools announced a two-year extension for the game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. That means the game will take place at the usual location at the home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and 2025, which is notable because of the pending renovations scheduled for the stadium.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared on XL Primetime (h/t David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union) on May 10 and said the planned renovations will force the Jaguars to play elsewhere for two seasons and impact the Georgia-Florida game.

If the construction lasted for two seasons, the Bulldogs and Gators could each host one edition of the rivalry before it returns to TIAA Bank Field after the project's completion.

"The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville," Curry said of the Jaguars potentially moving. "Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. ... I do know that they are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years."

That may be difficult, though, as Bauerlein noted the largest stadium outside of TIAA Bank Field in the city is Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida. Hodges Stadium seats 9,400 but could host up to 12,000 people, which isn't much for an NFL game.

While Curry suggested the 2025 and 2026 football seasons may be the ones impacted, the latest announcement has Florida and Georgia playing in Jacksonville in 2025.

The rivalry is one of the most intense in college football and often goes a long way toward determining the SEC East champion. Georgia leads the all-time series 55-44-2 and has been unsurprisingly dominant of late given its status as back-to-back national champions.

In fact, the Bulldogs have won five of the last six, with all but one of those victories coming by double digits.

They will have a chance to extend their recent run of success in Jacksonville for two more years, but the game might be heading to the respective campuses after that.