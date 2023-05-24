SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

The top seeds in the 2023 SEC baseball tournament entered play Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Florida, Arkansas and LSU are all ranked among the five best teams in D1Baseball.com's Top 25. The Tigers opened the day's action against sixth-seeded South Carolina, which defeated Georgia on Tuesday. The Razorbacks and Gators follow against Texas A&M and Alabama, respectively.

The SEC tournament is double-elimination from this point forward. The higher seeds will have an opportunity to rebound if they're upset, while the lower seeds can regroup if they're suddenly facing elimination.

Here's a recap for how the second round unfolded.

Wednesday Results

No. 3 LSU def. No. 6 South Carolina, 10-3



No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 2:25 p.m. ET

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Florida, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET

LSU 10, South Carolina 3

LSU has the fourth-highest slugging percentage (.568) in the nation, and that high-powered offense was on full display Wednesday. The Tigers scored 10 runs on 12 hits, with four different players enjoying multi-hit games.

Brayden Jobert got LSU on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second.

The Gamecocks snatched a run back in the top of the fifth thanks to a solo homer from Ethan Petry, but the Tigers responded with a four-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning. The first two runs came on bases-loaded walks, and the last two were via a pair of sacrifice flies to center.

LSU manufactured four more runs on RBI singles across the sixth and seventh.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd was on the hook for all three of South Carolina's runs. He struck out four and allowed four hits in 5.1 innings of work.

Despite the lopsided score in the end, Nate Ackenhausen earned his second save after throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless ball to close things out.