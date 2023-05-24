Report: Caleb Love Linked to Texas, Arizona, Gonzaga After Decommitting from Michigan

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love is back in the transfer portal after his recent de-commitment from Michigan, and he's reportedly drawing interest from a slew of other schools.

According to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas are the schools "that keep coming up in conversations with sources around Love."

"Texas seems to have been involved the longest while Arizona was right on their heels," Bossi wrote. "Gonzaga emerged a bit over the course of the weekend."

In addition to those three programs, Bossi named Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and UConn as "possible destinations or possible fits" for Love. He also noted that "Love and his family have stressed that they would like to keep things quiet" regarding his next destination, and they've done a good job of it so far.

Love hasn't commented on his recruitment while working out with his trainer in Arizona. He can't make any visits to college campuses at the moment because it's currently a dead period for recruiting.

However, Bossi pointed out that a decision from Love "could be coming in the near future" because there's a belief that he "would like to be on campus for the start of any summer workouts."

A 6'4" junior with two years of eligibility remaining, Love was a key member of UNC's run to the 2022 national championship game before they lost to Kansas. He averaged 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament games that year, including a 30-point performance against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and a 28-point outing in the Final Four against Duke.

This past season, Love started 32 of 33 games and averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for a Tar Heels team that failed to live up to its lofty preseason expectations and finished with a 20-13 record.

Whichever school lands the 21-year-old will be getting a reliable and experienced player who can be a go-to option on offense.