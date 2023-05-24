MSU to Host PSU in Prime-Time Black Friday Big Ten Football Game at Lions' Ford Field

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Big Ten's prime-time Black Friday football game between Michigan State and Penn State will take place at Ford Field.

The Spartans announced the date and start time for the Nov. 24 matchup on Wednesday:

