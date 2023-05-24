X

    MSU to Host PSU in Prime-Time Black Friday Big Ten Football Game at Lions' Ford Field

    Adam WellsMay 24, 2023

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Payton Thorne #10 of the Michigan State Spartans attempts a pass as Adisa Isaac #20 of the Penn State Nittany Lions applies pressure during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 26, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Big Ten's prime-time Black Friday football game between Michigan State and Penn State will take place at Ford Field.

    The Spartans announced the date and start time for the Nov. 24 matchup on Wednesday:

    Michigan State Football @MSU_Football

    Primetime in the Motor City.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RELENTLESS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RELENTLESS</a> <a href="https://t.co/mPsUK93145">pic.twitter.com/mPsUK93145</a>

