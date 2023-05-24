Former Dolphins HC, Packers OC Joe Philbin Hired as Ohio State Assistant

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Ohio State has hired former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, who explained what his role will be in more detail.

"At Ohio State, Philbin will work with the offensive staff and under coordinator Brian Hartline, a former player of his with the Dolphins. Philbin, whose background is on the offensive line, will help veteran offensive line coach Justin Frye. A need emerged on the Buckeyes staff for additional offensive line expertise when tight ends coach Kevin Wilson departed for Tulsa, as Wilson had an offensive line background from early in his career."

The 61-year-old has served as a collegiate and NFL coach since 1984, primarily as an offensive line coach or offensive coordinator. He most recently worked as the Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach from 2020 to 2022.

Philbin notably served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2011. He oversaw a unit that finished top 10 in scoring in all five of his seasons in Green Bay, including No. 1 in 2011. He also won a ring when the Packers took Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

The Miami Dolphins named him as their head coach one year later. He went 24-28 in three-plus seasons running Miami before the team parted ways with him following a 1-3 start in 2015.

Philbin then worked as the Indianapolis Colts assistant head coach/offensive line coach for two years before returning to Green Bay in 2018 as the team's offensive coordinator for the second time. He then got a promotion to interim head coach after Mike McCarthy was fired with four games left in the season, going 2-2.

Philbin is used to the college ranks, having worked at various stops from 1984 to 2002. He served as Iowa's offensive line coach from 1999 to 2002 before heading to the NFL in 2003.