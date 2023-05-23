X

    Austin Reaves Wants to Sign New Lakers Contract: 'It Feels Like Home to Me'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves has been a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers, and it sounds as though he's hopeful to remain with the organization as his free agency looms this summer.

    "I want to be here," he told reporters Tuesday. "It feels like home to me, in a sense ... the way the fans support me. Players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we'll see what happens."

    Reaves, 24, was fantastic for the Lakers in their run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from three during the playoffs. He made 22 starts in the regular season and started all 16 of the team's postseason contests and was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 21.3 points in the four-game sweep.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a "selfless, team guy" who "lives in the gym" and clearly can rise to meet the moment ... "We're proud to have him as part of this franchise."

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Reaves said he learned a lot from the playoff run, mostly about the being importance of being "mentally sharp." <br><br>Getting drained, mentally or physically, is a real part of the NBA grind, but he learned to cope with that in his 2nd NBA season, making him stronger moving forward.

    Contrast that to starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who would have been expected to be the team's third option on offense but averaged a woeful 6.3 points per game in the conference finals.

    There's an argument to be made that Reaves has emerged as the team's third-best player. The future of LeBron James will obviously be the biggest storyline for the Lakers heading into the offseason, as he considers retirement, but Reaves' restricted free agency will be a situation monitored very closely in Los Angeles as well.

    Austin Reaves Wants to Sign New Lakers Contract: 'It Feels Like Home to Me'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon