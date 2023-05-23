SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

The 2023 SEC baseball tournament officially commenced on Tuesday, kicking off the road to the Men's College World Series.

With eight teams ranked in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, the SEC is likely to be well-represented when the bracket is revealed on Monday. But first, they will go up against one another for conference supremacy.

Top-seeded Florida, ranked No. 2 in the nation, will have a first-round bye. The same goes for Arkansas, LSU and Vanderbilt, as they will all be in action on Wednesday when the double-elimination second round begins.

The first round is single elimination, so Tuesday's slate of games surely provided some excitement for the fans at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Results - Tuesday, May 23

No. 6 South Carolina def. No. 11 Georgia, 9-0

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Tennessee

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 5 Auburn, 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 24

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU, 10:30 a.m. ET

No. 10 Texas A&M/No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Arkansas, 2 p.m. ET

No. 9 Alabama/No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Florida, 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Missouri/No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET

South Carolina 9, Georgia 0

The Gamecocks got the day started with a dominant win over the Bulldogs. South Carolina starter James Hicks and reliever Cade Austin combined to allow just five hits in the shutout victory.

Hicks struck out six batters over 6.2 innings of work before handing the ball over to Austin in a bases-loaded jam. Austin got out of it with a strikeout and allowed just two more baserunners, one hit and one walk, before closing out the game.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks offense got going with a two-run single by Evan Stone in the second inning. Dylan Brewer and Michael Braswell added RBI singles of their own in the fourth inning before Cole Messina walked to drive in another run for a 5-0 lead.

The game got blown open when Will Tippett ripped a bases-loaded triple in the seventh to add more insurance runs.

The Gamecocks will face the third-seeded LSU Tigers in the second round on Wednesday.