Lakers' Rob Pelinka: 'High Priority' to Keep Core Players Together After Playoff Run

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka isn't planning to replicate the roster reshuffle that propelled the team in the second half of the year once the offseason kicks into gear.

"Keeping that continuity is going to be very important," he told reporters Tuesday following the Lakers' 113-111 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. "... That's a high priority to keep our core players together."

