    Lakers' Rob Pelinka: 'High Priority' to Keep Core Players Together After Playoff Run

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Rob Pelinka is currently the vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers during game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 08, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka isn't planning to replicate the roster reshuffle that propelled the team in the second half of the year once the offseason kicks into gear.

    "Keeping that continuity is going to be very important," he told reporters Tuesday following the Lakers' 113-111 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. "... That's a high priority to keep our core players together."

