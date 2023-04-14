Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Will Be Retained for 2023-24 Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on keeping Jarred Vanderbilt for the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Vanderbilt has one year and $4.7 million left on his contract. Only $300,000 of that is guaranteed, meaning the Lakers could release him to save $4.4 million.

But the Lakers want him back, and Vanderbilt wants to be back—he's planning to "put down roots in Los Angeles," Buha reports.

In 26 games with the Lakers this season after a trade from the Utah Jazz, the 6'9" power forward has averaged 7.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt is set to be an unrestricted free agent when his deal expires after the 2023-24 season.

That contract was one of the biggest attractions when the Lakers snagged Vanderbilt in a three-team deal this February. At a $4.37 million cap hit, he is the 225th-most expensive player in the NBA this season, according to Spotrac. That made him an affordable addition to Los Angeles' frontcourt depth.

Now that Vanderbilt has proved he is able to give Anthony Davis a boost when they're on the court together, his value has increased for the Lakers; and Los Angeles would want to guarantee he stays with the team for the final year of this affordable contract.

That certainly might be a relief for a player who has moved between three teams in the last two years while working to bounce back from years of brutal foot injuries. Vanderbilt called the Lakers a "high-caliber organization," according to Buha.

Los Angeles will hope Vanderbilt continues to make a positive impact on team defense, which improved rapidly after the Lakers acquired him at the trade deadline, as they prepare to face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday.