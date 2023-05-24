5 Trades and Landing Spots for Rangers Winger Alexis LafrenièreMay 24, 2023
5 Trades and Landing Spots for Rangers Winger Alexis Lafrenière
Chosen first overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL draft, Alexis Lafrenière was a highly touted left winger coming off a successful junior career. He seemed certain to become a star with what was then a rebuilding club.
Three years into his NHL career, though, stardom remains elusive for the 21-year-old. A natural left winger, he's been unable to move up on a roster with stars such as Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider already in that position. Efforts to turn him into a right winger have proved unsuccessful thus far.
It's still too early to declare Lafrenière a draft bust. While seeing mostly third-line duty with fellow youngsters Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, he netted a respectable 19 goals and 31 points in 2021-22 and 39 points in 81 games this season.
Still, much more was expected of Lafrenière given his offensive skills and potential.
He is a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level contract. During the Rangers' first-round series with the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Arthur Staple suggested he could become a trade candidate if the team decided to make changes. Following that series, the New York Post's Mollie Walker also raised questions about his future.
Giving up on Lafrenière just three years into his NHL career seems hasty. It could backfire on New York if he blossoms into a star elsewhere, especially if it fails to get a quality return for him in the trade market.
Salary-cap constraints could be a deciding factor, though. The Rangers have a projected $11.8 million in cap space for 2023-24 with 14 active roster players under contract. Like Lafrenière, defenseman K'Andre Miller is a restricted free agent and needs a new contract. They must also address their ongoing depth issues on the right wing.
The Rangers could peddle Lafrenière in a trade package in the hope of landing an established scoring right winger. They could also consider acquiring a younger winger with scoring potential on an affordable contract.
Here's a look at five potential trade destinations for Lafrenière. Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.
Arizona Coyotes
Thanks to their ongoing arena saga, the Arizona Coyotes face an uncertain future in their current market. Meanwhile, general manager Bill Armstrong continues to rebuild the team's roster by trading veterans for draft picks and prospects.
Lafrenière could be a tempting target for the rebuilding Coyotes. At 21, he is the right age to fit within their long-term plans. He could skate on the first line with Clayton Keller playing at right wing or on their second line with center Barrett Hayton.
Nick Schmaltz could be the next Coyote shopped by Armstrong. A skillful playmaker who can play center or right wing, he has popped up in trade rumors this season. He has three years left on his contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million with a 10-team no-trade clause kicking in on July 1.
However, his contract is also backloaded. He'll earn $7.5 million in actual salary for next season, followed by $8.5 million for each of the last two seasons. That's prompted the speculation suggesting the cost-conscious Coyotes might prefer moving him.
The Rangers might not have any qualms about paying out the 27-year-old's actual salary, but they could prefer the Coyotes retain part of his annual average value.
Despite his injury history, Schmaltz is a proven producer with 59 points in 63 games in 2021-22 and 58 points in the same number of games this season.
Calgary Flames
It didn't take long for changes to come to the Calgary Flames after missing the playoffs this season. Brad Treliving stepped down as general manager last month, and head coach Darryl Sutter was fired on May 1.
Whoever replaces Treliving faces making some cost-cutting moves. The Flames currently have just $1.3 million in projected salary-cap space with 18 roster players under contract for 2023-24.
This could be an opportunity for the Rangers to use Lafrenière as trade bait to pluck a right winger from Calgary. Tyler Toffoli is coming off a career-best 34 goals and 73 points and carries an affordable $4.25 million cap hit. One downside is the 31-year-old is eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July.
If the Rangers prefer a younger option, they could attempt to acquire Andrew Mangiapane. The 27-year-old's production was down this season with 17 goals and 43 points. However, he tallied 35 goals and 55 points last year and could regain his scoring touch in New York. He's signed through 2024-25 with an average annual value of $5.8 million.
Calgary's next GM could be interested in taking on an affordable young left winger with upside such as Lafrenière. With the Rangers in "win-now" mode, they might be more receptive to Toffoli given his contract and playoff experience.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have been rebuilding since 2021-22 led by executive vice-president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes.
A promising young player such as Lafrenière could be enticing if the Rangers decide to trade him. Gorton, by the way, was the Rangers' GM who chose the young winger first overall three years ago.
Hailing from the Montreal suburb of Sainte-Eustache, Lafrenière could be a solid fit with the Canadiens. Head coach Martin St. Louis has done a fine job developing their young players and could bring out the best in the winger.
Lafrenière would get an opportunity to skate at his natural left wing and perhaps challenge Cole Caufield for the first-line role.
Mike Hoffman, 33, currently fills the second-line left-wing role for the Canadiens. They could drop him to the third line to make room for Lafrenière, but 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovský could be in that role next season. With a year left on his contract and a cap hit of $4.5 million, the Canadiens could attempt to trade Hoffman in a separate deal.
The argument could be made that the Canadiens don't need Lafrenière since they already have Slafkovský. However, the Rangers winger could be a good insurance policy in case the 19-year-old Slovak struggles to play up to expectations.
Acquiring Lafrenière could mean the Canadiens send Josh Anderson the other way to fill the Rangers' need at right wing. The 29-year-old power forward has four years remaining on his contract with an annual cap hit of $5.5 million.
However, pulling that off could force the Blueshirts to shed some additional salary unless the Habs retain part of Anderson's cap hit.
Philadelphia Flyers
After several disappointing seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers replaced Chuck Fletcher as general manager with Daniel Brière.
Following his hiring, the 45-year-old indicated that he intends rebuilding the roster commencing this offseason.
On March 22, Philly Hockey Now's Sam Carchidi observed the Flyers have considerable depth at right wing with Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster, Wade Allison and Bobby Brink. He wondered if one of them might be traded to add depth elsewhere to their roster, including left wing.
Perhaps Brière looks into whether the Rangers are willing to move Lafrenière to a division rival. He would get that fresh start and the opportunity to regain his form. He'd be playing for a demanding head coach in John Tortorella but could become a player who thrives under his guidance.
The Rangers likely won't be interested in Cam Atkinson. The 33-year-old carries a $5.9 million cap hit through 2024-25 but missed all of this season recovering from neck surgery. Foerster, Allison and Brink have yet to fully establish themselves as top-six talent while Brière may prefer retaining the 24-year-old Tippett.
Konecny, however, could be enticing for the Rangers. He has two years left on his contract at a reasonable $5.5 million annually. The feisty 26-year-old tallied a career-best 31 goals and tied his career-best of 61 points in just 60 games this season.
Brière could consider moving him if he doesn't fit into his club's rebuilding plans.
Vancouver Canucks
With a cap hit of $84.2 million for 2023-24, the Vancouver Canucks are already above the projected $83.5 million ceiling. They could get some cap relief if Tanner Pearson or Ilya Mikheyev remain on long-term injury reserve, but they're more likely to try to shed some salary.
Canucks right wing Brock Boeser frequently surfaced in trade rumors this season. During his end-of-season interview, he indicated that he loved playing in Vancouver and didn't want to be traded. However, the 26-year-old carries a $6.7 million cap hit through 2024-25 that management could attempt to trade to make room for other moves.
During a May 6 appearance on the Sekeres and Price podcast, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal pointed out the Canucks were trying to add younger talent this season. He said they've looked into acquiring Lafrenière, noting that his former agent is Émilie Castonguay, the Vancouver assistant general manager.
Dhaliwal believes the Canucks intend to shed some salary this summer, suggesting Boeser might be among their trade candidates. The 26-year-old right winger could help the Rangers address their need at the position while the affordable Lafrenière would be just the type of return the Canucks need to cut costs and get younger.
Making the dollars fit for the Rangers would be tricky. They're unlikely to want to take on Boeser's full cap hit, but the Canucks could be unwilling to retain his salary. It may require an additional cost-cutting deal by the Blueshirts to make this work.
Salary cap info and line combinations via Cap Friendly.