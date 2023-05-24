5 Trades and Landing Spots for Rangers Winger Alexis Lafrenière

0 of 5

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Chosen first overall by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL draft, Alexis Lafrenière was a highly touted left winger coming off a successful junior career. He seemed certain to become a star with what was then a rebuilding club.

Three years into his NHL career, though, stardom remains elusive for the 21-year-old. A natural left winger, he's been unable to move up on a roster with stars such as Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider already in that position. Efforts to turn him into a right winger have proved unsuccessful thus far.

It's still too early to declare Lafrenière a draft bust. While seeing mostly third-line duty with fellow youngsters Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, he netted a respectable 19 goals and 31 points in 2021-22 and 39 points in 81 games this season.

Still, much more was expected of Lafrenière given his offensive skills and potential.

He is a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level contract. During the Rangers' first-round series with the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Arthur Staple suggested he could become a trade candidate if the team decided to make changes. Following that series, the New York Post's Mollie Walker also raised questions about his future.

Giving up on Lafrenière just three years into his NHL career seems hasty. It could backfire on New York if he blossoms into a star elsewhere, especially if it fails to get a quality return for him in the trade market.

Salary-cap constraints could be a deciding factor, though. The Rangers have a projected $11.8 million in cap space for 2023-24 with 14 active roster players under contract. Like Lafrenière, defenseman K'Andre Miller is a restricted free agent and needs a new contract. They must also address their ongoing depth issues on the right wing.

The Rangers could peddle Lafrenière in a trade package in the hope of landing an established scoring right winger. They could also consider acquiring a younger winger with scoring potential on an affordable contract.

Here's a look at five potential trade destinations for Lafrenière.