Rockets Rumors: No. 4 Pick Drawing Trade Interest; HOU Could Package Picks to Move Up

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were unfortunate to land the No. 4 pick in a draft with three notable stars in Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, but they reportedly could look to move up ahead of the event.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, there are multiple teams interested in Houston's No. 4 pick. The Rockets have considered "the possibility of moving up with a package comprising of their two first-round selections (Nos. 4 and 20)," sources told Iko.

Such a trade would be a splash move for a team looking to turn things around under new head coach Ime Udoka.

After all, Houston is an ugly 59-177 the last three seasons following a stretch of eight straight playoff appearances. Things have been dire since the team traded away James Harden, although there are some building blocks in place with Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green.

The San Antonio Spurs aren't going to trade the No. 1 pick and their chance of landing a generational star in Wembanyama, but the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers are interesting case studies at Nos. 2 and 3.

Perhaps the Hornets decide they don't want to add another ball-handling guard in Henderson to play alongside LaMelo Ball and instead explore trade options. Or maybe the Trail Blazers decide they want more win-now pieces around Damian Lillard and look to move their pick as part of a bigger deal.

Houston could jump at the chance to move into either selection and add another foundational piece to go with Smith and Green.

For now, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Rockets to take Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick. However, he also noted fans should "expect the Rockets to try to move up to No. 2 for Henderson, who'd form an explosive pair with Jalen Green."

Perhaps that pairing will be exactly what Houston needs to return to the postseason picture in the Western Conference.