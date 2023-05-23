X

    LeBron James Retirement Rumors Have NBA Fans Begging Lakers Star for 1 More Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers throws chalk before Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

    Twenty seasons of LeBron James is not enough for many NBA fans.

    After Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the King may contemplate retirement this offseason, the basketball world started buzzing about the possibility the all-time great may not take the court again following Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

    Plenty of fans asked the Los Angeles Lakers star to stay in the NBA:

    aguda dammy @dammie24

    I don't think we are ready to see lebron retire..it's going to be tough to take.. <a href="https://t.co/hks5ILiHCY">https://t.co/hks5ILiHCY</a>

    @antichrist2u

    I can't believe I'm saying this Lebron don't you retire man I'm not ready for that emotionally.

    Chris. △⃒⃘ @sirhcipher

    Please play till you're fifty Lebron. Don't retire.

    ⌐╦╦═─ ʞǝᴉʌou @thenameiskeiii

    i might ball when lebron retire fr lol

    6'4 and Rich @stev_en21

    In all seriousness lebron went crazy. I hope he don't retire yet

    Chaps 𝓖𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻𝔂 📸 @itsch4ps

    Lebron don't retire please man i'm begging you <a href="https://t.co/UKlgySxhuP">pic.twitter.com/UKlgySxhuP</a>

    Rich Rozay @finance_rich

    Damn I wanted lebron to have a farewell tour i hope he doesn't retire

    Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo

    lebron is not retiring for the simple reason that i'd be upset if he retired

    Fortunately for those fans, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "sources close to James downplayed the notion that he would actually retire."

    It is understandable he would at least consider it. After all, he is 38 years old and coming off 20 grueling seasons that featured 16 playoff appearances and 10 trips to the NBA Finals. Throw in three Olympics with Team USA, and that is a lot of minutes on his legs.

    James told Haynes that he had "a lot to think about" this offseason. That suggests he's entering the final stage of his career, even if he doesn't retire ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

    Regardless of when he does retire, he will go down as one of the sport's all-time greats.

