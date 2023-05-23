LeBron James Retirement Rumors Have NBA Fans Begging Lakers Star for 1 More Season

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Twenty seasons of LeBron James is not enough for many NBA fans.

After Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the King may contemplate retirement this offseason, the basketball world started buzzing about the possibility the all-time great may not take the court again following Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Plenty of fans asked the Los Angeles Lakers star to stay in the NBA:

Fortunately for those fans, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "sources close to James downplayed the notion that he would actually retire."

It is understandable he would at least consider it. After all, he is 38 years old and coming off 20 grueling seasons that featured 16 playoff appearances and 10 trips to the NBA Finals. Throw in three Olympics with Team USA, and that is a lot of minutes on his legs.

James told Haynes that he had "a lot to think about" this offseason. That suggests he's entering the final stage of his career, even if he doesn't retire ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Regardless of when he does retire, he will go down as one of the sport's all-time greats.