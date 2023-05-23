LeBron James Rumors: Sources Close to Lakers Star 'Downplayed' Chance He'll Retire

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Breathe easy, Los Angeles Lakers fans. There is reportedly a significant chance that LeBron James will not retire this offseason.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, "sources close to James downplayed the notion that he would actually retire. There was a working theory relating to his state of mind that makes a whole lot of sense, too, one involving the official retirement of his longtime friend and fellow future Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony, earlier in the day."

Anthony announced his retirement Monday, and the topic was surely on the 38-year-old James' mind after he played all 48 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

"I'm simply not sure if I'll be back in the fall when the season begins," the King told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes after the game. "I have a lot to think about."

Haynes noted retirement could be on the table this offseason.

On the one hand, James has nothing left to prove. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has four championships and four MVP awards, putting him squarely in the conversation for the best player in league history.

It would also be completely understandable if fatigue after a 20th season and 16th playoff appearance factored into his decision-making process.

On the other hand, he is still an excellent player even though he's past his prime. He was an All-NBA Third Team selection this season, and he showed his brilliance even in defeat Monday with a game-high 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

James has also previously discussed his desire to eventually play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

All of that points to a return next season, as does the chance for a farewell tour if he announces his intentions to retire ahead of his final season.

Yet the possibility of one of the game's all-time greats hanging up his sneakers figures to be among the biggest topics of the offseason until he makes a decision either way.