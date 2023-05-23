Brandon Miller Recovering from Mononucleosis, Has Lost 13 Pounds Ahead of NBA Draft

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Alabama forward Brandon Miller, who could go as high as No. 2 overall in next month's 2023 NBA draft, has been recovering from mononucleosis, his agent said.

Agent Wilmer Jackson told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that Miller has lost 13 pounds and has not done much basketball activity since the end of the college basketball season. He's instead focusing on his recovery from mononucleosis at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

While French center Victor Wembanyama is considered the surefire No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, the draft is somewhat wide open behind him.

However, Givony reported that NBA executives believe Miller is a significant favorite to go No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets over G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson.

Although Miller may be the front-runner to go to Charlotte, Givony mentioned a factor that could potentially cause him to fall past the second pick. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak places individual team workouts "very high up on his priority list" during the predraft process, and it isn't clear how much Miller will be able to do when he visits the Hornets.

In his one and only season with the Crimson Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers made and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6'9", 200-pounder was named the SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC tournament MVP and a first-team All-American (Associated Press) for an Alabama squad that spent a large chunk of the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.

The Hornets desperately need to get the No. 2 overall pick right to land another star to pair with LaMelo Ball. Miller's play at Alabama suggests he can be that guy.