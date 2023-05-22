Nets' Mikal Bridges on Suns: Monty Williams 'Is Not the Problem, But Who Am I?'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges doesn't believe former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was the source of the team's playoff disappointments over the past two years.

"He's going to get through it," he said on The Pivot Podcast (via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic). "He knows he's a hell of a coach. He probably knows about the situation. Me personally, I say Monty is not the problem, but who am I? ... Monty's not the problem, but he's going to be great somewhere else. He's going to get another chance and he's going to be alright."

Bridges wasn't on the floor when the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals this year, but he spent three-and-a-half seasons under Williams in Phoenix. The 6'6" wing has some insight into the machinations behind the scenes with the Suns.

Even without that added knowledge, plenty of outside observers will share Bridges' opinion.

The Suns simply lost to a better team this time around, and there was only so much Williams could do to navigate around their flaws.

They were far too reliant on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker after having sacrificed their depth to acquire the former. Chris Paul missed the final four games against Denver, continuing his rotten injury luck in the postseason. Deandre Ayton's relationship with the team has never been same since the 2022 playoffs and his ensuing free agency.

Williams' firing was also widely viewed as team governor Mat Ishbia exerting his influence over the organization. Only time will tell whether that's a good or bad thing.

Bridges is absolutely correct in one respect. Williams should land on his feet before too long considering he has been linked with multiple vacancies already.