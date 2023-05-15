Shams: Monty Williams to Be 'Aggressively' Pursued by Bucks; Pistons, Raptors Linked

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Monty Williams reportedly won't have to wait long for a new head coaching job.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said Monday the Milwaukee Bucks are set to "aggressively" pursue Williams if he wants to coach next season.

The Bucks need a replacement for Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the team's shocking first-round playoff elimination by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.

The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors are also among the teams that could pursue Williams. Neither Detroit nor Toronto has much of a championship window at the moment, so Williams could be more likely to sit out next season rather than take on a potential rebuild.

The Suns still owe Williams $21 million for the balance of his contract, allowing him to be selective in pursuing another gig.

Milwaukee has a flawed roster but one with a 28-year-old generational superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's expected the Bucks will pursue altering the roster around Antetokounmpo in the summer, but it remains to be seen how keen other teams could be to trade for the $40.4 million owed to Khris Middleton next season or the $76.3 million left on Jrue Holiday's deal.

Changing its coach may be the biggest move Milwaukee is able to make this offseason, which could make Williams a perfect fit. Williams is known for developing strong bonds with players while also holding them accountable. He led the Suns to three playoff appearances in his four seasons with the franchise, including a 2021 NBA Finals appearance.

Williams previously spent five seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010-11 to 2014-15.