Glenn Schembechler Apologizes for Social Media Posts After Resigning from Michigan

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler apologized Sunday for racist and insensitive posts he shared on social media that led to his resignation from the Michigan football program.

"By inexplicably and irresponsibly liking things on social media I owe an unabashed and unequivocal apology to my hundreds of friends and fellow coaches in the Black community, all communities, the University of Michigan, my father's legacy and my family," he wrote.

Schembechler, the son of legendary Wolverines head coach Bo Schembechler, was hired as an assistant director of recruiting last week. He resigned three days later, with the Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis noting how his Twitter account "had a number of posts and 'likes' of multiple offensive and insensitive posts, including several suggesting slavery and Jim Crow were positives to strengthen Black individuals and families."

In what he described as "flippant behavior on Twitter," Schembechler said in his apology he was "wrong":

"Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the Jim Crow era caused for Black Americans is wrong. I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters."

In a joint statement immediately after Schembechler's resignation, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel said they were aware his social media usage had "caused concern and pain for individuals in our community."

Schembechler was a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1993 but spent the bulk of his employment career in the NFL as a scout. He had most recently worked with the Las Vegas Raiders, who let him go in February.