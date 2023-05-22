Every NHL Team's Biggest Fear This Offseason

2 of 4

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes -- Contentment

The Hurricanes have been on a steady upward trajectory to where they are now in the Eastern Conference Final. Whether they get to the Stanley Cup Final this season or not, the result doesn't feel like it'll faze management because they've steadily built towards this. But there's something to be said for the all-is-well kind of thinking though because it can lead to believing a team will get there no matter what. Carolina's made adjustments in previous summers, but this version of them is as good as they've ever been. The belief that this is the group that can win the Cup is a good way for a team to get caught lacking.

Columbus Blue Jackets -- Stagnancy

Columbus did a lot last offseason to show they're not happy with where they've been and where they're going. Signing Johnny Gaudreau showed they mean business just like how firing Brad Larsen shows they're ready to move things ahead. They have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft which likely means they're going to land an elite talent. The problem is how are they going to improve. Sure, they could move Gaudreau or Patrik Laine or Kent Johnson...but why would they do that? They're good players and might not get equal value in a deal. Free agency also seems like a no-go, especially after spending so big on "Johnny Hockey" last offseason. The Jackets need to add to their team, but saying that and doing it has very different difficulty levels.

New Jersey Devils - Overreaction

The Devils had an incredible season out of the blue this year. They arrived on the scene as one of the NHL's most exciting teams led by Jack Hughes. They also were rudely humbled by the Hurricanes in the Divisional Final and were outclassed through most of the series. Call it experience overtaking inexperience, but Devils management cannot look at it as a colossal failure and look to shake things up too much. Tweaks are needed, not overhauls, particularly in one area that struggled the most in that series (goaltending). Lots of teams need help in goal, but a rash move isn't necessary. Akira Schmid is young and Vitek Vanecek did well in his first season.

New York Islanders - The definition of insanity

Doing the same thing over and over again and hoping for different results is what the Islanders have been determined to do for the past few seasons. After they made the Eastern Conference Final two years in a row, the Isles were seemingly on the right path to long-term success. They've managed the team as if that's the case even though some issues have persisted over the years (offensive depth and overall lacking offensive talent for instance). Good defense and goaltending can take you places, but you also need goals. With general manager Lou Lamoriello in charge, it's difficult to think there will be earth-shaking changes made, but Lou can surprise everyone now and again. If the Isles had more scoring, they'd be an impossibly hard team to handle, especially with Ilya Sorokin in net.

New York Rangers -- The Kids Not Growing Up

After a couple of seasons with Gerard Gallant in charge, the Rangers are in need of a new coach and they're at a time in their development they cannot afford to get this choice wrong. When the Blueshirts started the rebuild under David Quinn in 2018, the hope was their young talents like Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kaako would flourish alongside established talents like Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. As their top players get older, they'll need the younger player to carry the load. The Rangers have a lot of talent, and they can be Stanley Cup threats, but they don't have a lot of help in the minors, so they need Filip Chytil, Kakko and Lafrenière to take steps forward Another season in which those players show glimpses but not full pictures of what they can be is another season lost without a true shot at the Cup.

Philadelphia Flyers -- Letting the Outside Noise Seep In

It's always dramatic when it comes to the Flyers. Now that they've hired Danny Briere as GM full-time and brought in Keith Jones as president of hockey operations, they've got a chance to get things pointed in the right direction. Fans are unhappy, the team is relatively joyless to watch and John Tortorella's style rubs a lot of people the wrong way. The Flyers cannot allow the outside grumbling to harden them into thinking whatever they do is going to be hated so they can double down on what they think is the right move. It's going to get tougher before it gets better in Philly and they just have to accept that doing things the right way is worth the time it'll take to do it.

Pittsburgh Penguins -- Running Out of Time

We started this off by talking about how age is something to be afraid of in Boston, but in Pittsburgh, it's even more frightening when thinking about Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. All three are brilliant players still but the trio cannot be the guys carrying the team into their mid-30s. They lack high-end prospects and they lack depth, too. They just missed out on the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2006, which could be the harbinger of doom and a wake-up call everyone in the city needs to make sure it doesn't happen again. It cost Ron Hextall and Brian Burke their jobs running the team, now they can't slip up on naming their replacements. If they want one more run at a title with these future Hall-of-Famers, they need to get serious about it ASAP.

Washington Capitals -- Being Out of Answers

Alex Ovechkin is going to be the story of the Capitals while he's chasing Wayne Gretzky's goal record, but he can't be the only story. After all the injuries they had last season, it made total sense why they didn't make the playoffs. But their farm team is in the AHL semifinals so there has to be some kind of young help on the way (Hendrix Lapierre, Connor McMichael) and Ivan Miroshnichenko just signed his ELC at the beginning of May. Help is coming...eventually, and injuries cannot be as harsh next season, right? Certainly, John Carlson, Carl Hagelin and Tom Wilson hope that's not the case at least. The possibility of trading Evgeny Kuznetsov can't be the only possibility for them to change things up though. They need to be a little younger and a little more skillful. If Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's record next season and they don't have a playoff run to go with it, boy that'd be a letdown.