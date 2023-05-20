4-Star QB Michael Van Buren Commits to Oregon over Penn State, Maryland

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon football continued to add to its impressive 2024 recruiting class Saturday after four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Van Buren is the No. 11 ranked signal caller in next year's class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He also had offers from Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and Penn State.

Maryland and Penn State were reportedly his other finalists but it was his connection with the Ducks' coaching staff that ultimately won him over.

"It's just the family aspect," Van Buren said after his commitment. "Coach [Dan] Lanning and coach [Will] Stein, they communicate with me often. Not even just them, but the whole staff. They show a lot of love. They had a great offensive scheme with [former offensive coordinator] coach [Kenny] Dillingham, and it is pretty much similar stuff with coach Stein."

Playing for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Van Buren really burst onto the recruiting scene back in October of 2021 when he lit it up against a national powerhouse in California's De La Salle.

He completed 16-of-19 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a win. Over the next couple of days the offers started flowing in and he's only continued to impress.

"He is the whole package," St. Frances coach Messay Hailemariam said. "From Day One, he has been very coachable. He's extremely humble but he's confident."

As for Oregon, it currently has the No. 6 ranked recruiting class for 2024, trailing Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU, respectively.

The Ducks boost 10 four-star recruits and three three-stars. Their highest ranked player is cornerback Ify Obdiegwu, who's the No. 99 overall player in the class.

In addition to Van Buren, they also have another quarterback recruit in Luke Moga out of Arizona, who committed to the program in April.