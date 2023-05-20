WWE's Nick Khan Explains Bad Bunny, Logan Paul Partnerships and Impact on Company

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

WWE CEO Nick Khan discussed the importance of celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul to the WWE product this week.

Speaking on a conference call (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Khan said the following about what the recent celebrity involvement has done for WWE from a business perspective:

"We sat there on Bad Bunny and this guy, who was not yet the No. 1 artist, but certainly seemed on a path to that, he was not touring. He was sitting at home [during the COVID-19 pandemic] like all the rest of us. We reached out to him, 'What do you think of this?' 'Yeah, I'd love to do it.' He came in, lo and behold, our Spanish viewership on the show he was on spiked by 30 or 40 percent. Obviously, the relevancy factor mattered. He wanted to do more and more.

"We also replicated that in a different demographic category with Logan Paul, who we were getting pitched on internally by our entertainment relations folks. 'Logan Paul is going to be the next big thing.' He came in and took is seriously, as did Bad Bunny. It registered. It mattered. Our young audience spiked. Our bread and butter are our full-time Superstars, but to be able to bring in Bad Bunny and Logan Paul and Pat McAfee at different points, it just increases awareness, which is good for us."

Bad Bunny, who is a worldwide musical sensation and Grammy Award winner, made his first WWE appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which led to him making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

More recently, Bad Bunny competed in his home country of Puerto Rico at the Backlash premium live event earlier this month.

Bunny faced Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, and the match was well received by fans all over the world. The live crowd was especially hot for the bout, as it got to witness one of its own compete on a big stage.

Like Bad Bunny, Paul has also been huge for WWE in terms of putting new eyes on the product, as he has long had a massive following on YouTube and social media.

Paul was ringside for the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match at WrestleMania 37 and took a Stunner from KO afterward, but his first in-ring performance was at WrestleMania 38.

He instantly impressed as The Miz's tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and he has been a fixture for WWE ever since, wrestling every few months.

Along with a supremely impressive showing against undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns last year, Paul had a great match at WrestleMania 39 last month.

Paul and Seth Rollins had excellent in-ring chemistry in what was one of the best contests on a stacked WrestleMania card.

In addition to getting different people and demographics interested in WWE, Bad Bunny and Paul have thrived in the sense of committing to their performances and showing that they care about being legitimate sports entertainers.

Celebrity involvement has long been an important part of WWE, but in Bad Bunny and Paul, WWE happens to have two of the best celebrity performers it has ever had in the fold at the same time.

