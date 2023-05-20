Warriors Rumors: Bob Myers Receives 'Formal Interest' From Wizards for GM Job

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers has yet to make a decision on his future with the team, but he's reportedly being eyed by another franchise.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Washington Wizards have taken steps to gauge whether Myers would be interested in filling their GM opening:

"Of course, while in Chicago, I was told that Washington had indeed registered some measure of formal interest in Myers to see if he has any interest in taking over the Wizards' front office. As it stands, New Orleans' [GM] Trajan Langdon (as I reported first here on May 5) and the LA Clippers' [GM] Mike Winger are still the only known contenders under consideration for the Washington job."

After the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Myers "plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future." His contract is set to expire at the end of June, and he's not sure if he's ready to leave the franchise he's helped lead to four NBA titles.

"It's a decision that he says he's torn about, in large part because of his relationships, he said, with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr," Wojnarowski stated.

Joining the Wizards would present a different challenge, as Myers would be taking over a franchise that has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 1979. Washington has made it to the postseason just once in the last five years and has not had a winning record since the 2017-18 campaign.