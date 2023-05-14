ESPN: Bob Myers Torn over Warriors Future, Cited Relationships with Steph Curry, More

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have much to address this offseason if they hope to return to title contention next year, but there's a chance they will have to move forward without a central figure in their dynasty.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday's episode of NBA Countdown that longtime Warriors general manager Bob Myers is mulling his future with the team this offseason, and he's undecided about his return.

"With his contract expiring at the end of June, Bob Myers told me last night that he plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors," Wojnarowski stated. "And it's a decision that he says he's torn about, in large part because of his relationships, he said, with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr."

Myers has been at the helm of the Warriors since he was promoted from assistant GM in 2012. He he has presided over a team that won four titles in eight years, the most recent coming in 2022.

The Warriors' bid for a second straight NBA championship came to an end with a 122-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Friday.

The 2022-23 season was a bumpy ride for Golden State, starting with Green having to take time away from the team for punching Jordan Poole during practice in October. Curry dealt with multiple injuries and was limited to 56 games. The Warriors finished 44-38 but were abysmal on the road with an 11-30 record in away games, the least road wins of any playoff team this year.

If Myers chooses to move on, he will undoubtedly be sought-after by teams in need of someone who can change the course of their franchise. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Saturday that the Washington Wizards are "not expected to make hire on head of basketball operations" until the Warriors and Myers reach a decision on his future.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding Myers, Golden State must address the status of Green, who can opt out of the $27.6 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Warriors also must add depth behind Curry and Thompson, as many of their role players failed to deliver in the postseason.