Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Beat Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa to Retain WWE Tag Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions on Saturday to retain the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

On the 1,000th day of Reigns' run as world champion, he was betrayed by his cousin, Jimmy Uso, which led directly to the loss.

With the referee incapacitated, The Usos got involved in an effort to help Reigns and Sikoa, but they accidentally superkicked their younger brother. That infuriated The Tribal Chief, but Jimmy retaliated by hitting him with a pair of kicks.

Zayn then took out Sikoa with a Helluva Kick to win the match and retain the titles on behalf of himself and KO.

Owens and Zayn have been at odds with The Bloodline for months, and they looked to put an end to the rivalry once and for all at Night of Champions when Reigns and Sikoa stepped up to challenge them.

Zayn was once an honorary member of The Bloodline, but when he refused to hit KO with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble in January, he quickly became public enemy No. 1 for the stable.

After some initial apprehension, Zayn and Owens joined forces once again and challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

The match was the main event of Night 1, making it the first tag team bout to serve as a WrestleMania main event since the inaugural show in 1985.

It took everything they had in their arsenal to get it done, but Zayn and Owens finally managed to take down The Usos and end the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

Jimmy and Jey eventually got their rematch on an episode of SmackDown, but they lost again, further infuriating Reigns, who was already upset with their defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Amid The Usos almost begging Reigns for another chance to prove themselves against Zayn and Owens, The Tribal Chief surprised everyone by declaring he and Sikoa would challenge the titleholders in Saudi Arabia.

During the build toward that match, The Usos lent Reigns and Sikoa a helping hand on SmackDown by attacking Zayn and Owens from behind, but that only made The Tribal Chief even angrier since the brothers went against the plan he had in place.

There was also some uncertainty regarding Reigns' relationship with Sikoa, as he seemed almost afraid of him at times in the weeks prior to Night of Champions.

The Bloodline had the potential to have the numbers advantage in Saudi Arabia, but it was clear cracks were forming within the group.

Zayn and Owens took advantage of that to retain the titles and push The Bloodline closer to the brink of a collapse.

