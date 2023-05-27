Trish Stratus Beats Becky Lynch With Zoey Stark's Help at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus beat Becky Lynch in a grudge match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Stratus and Lynch did battle in a back-and-forth affair, but the veteran had an ace up her sleeve in the form of Zoey Stark emerging from beneath the ring and hitting Lynch with her signature C360 while the referee's back was turned:

Stratus then hit The Man with Stratusfaction and pinned her to pull off the minor upset.

The two women were initially allies, as Stratus came out of retirement during the build toward WrestleMania 39 to help Lynch and Lita in their rivalry against Damage CTRL.

Amid a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Lynch and Lita against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Raw, Stratus appeared and neutralized Bayley outside the ring so her allies could win the titles.

That moment set the stage for a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, which saw Lynch, Lita and Stratus take down all of Damage CTRL.

Coming out of WrestleMania, Lynch and Lita were scheduled to defend the championship against No. 1 contenders Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on Raw, but Lita was attacked by a mystery assailant beforehand.

With Lita unable to compete, Stratus offered to replace her fellow WWE Hall of Famer and longtime best friend as Lynch's partner.

Stratus ultimately took the fall in the match, resulting in Rodriguez and Morgan becoming the new champs, and Lita losing her title without even being involved in the match.

While disappointed, Lynch was understanding after the loss, but as soon as she turned her back, Stratus went on the attack and turned heel in the process.

Her beatdown resulted in Lynch being off television for a few weeks, and while she was absent, the veteran took every opportunity afforded to her to verbally shame her rival.

The seven-time women's champion was convinced Lynch would not be coming back, but The Irish Lass Kicker made a surprise return to Raw on May 8 and got some measure of revenge by attacking her rival.

Lynch later challenged Stratus to a match at Night of Champions, setting the stage for a clash between two of WWE's most-accomplished female Superstars of all time.

Stratus managed to take down Lynch with the unexpected help of recent NXT call-up Stark, which may be a sign that she intends to stick around and continue her rivalry with The Man into the summer.

