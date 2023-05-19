X

    Report: Jason Spezza Resigns from Maples Leafs Front Office After GM Kyle Dubas' Exit

    Erin WalshMay 19, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: (L-R) Jason Spezza and General Manager Kyle Dubas (R) of the Toronto Maple Leafs arrives for the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Jason Spezza has resigned from the Toronto Maple Leafs front office after the franchise announced Friday that general manager Kyle Dubas would not return in 2023-24, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

    Spezza had served as a special assistant to Dubas during the 2022-23 campaign, his first job since retiring from the NHL following a 19-year career.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.