Report: Jason Spezza Resigns from Maples Leafs Front Office After GM Kyle Dubas' Exit

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jason Spezza has resigned from the Toronto Maple Leafs front office after the franchise announced Friday that general manager Kyle Dubas would not return in 2023-24, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Spezza had served as a special assistant to Dubas during the 2022-23 campaign, his first job since retiring from the NHL following a 19-year career.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.