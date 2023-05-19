Bad Bunny: 'I Felt That I Was Going to Die' After Suffering Back Injury in WWE Match

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Worldwide musical megastar Bad Bunny divulged this week that he suffered an injury during his San Juan Street Fight win over Damian Priest at WWE Backlash in his home territory of Puerto Rico earlier this month.

Appearing on Apple's New Music Daily with Zane Lowe (h/t WrestlingInc's Nick Miller), Bad Bunny said: "I got hurt. My back. ... My whole body, bro. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it's part of it."

Bad Bunny, who made his in-ring debut as Priest's tag team partner at WrestleMania 37, was originally supposed to serve as the host of Backlash.

Instead, he competed in his first one-on-one match and did it against the Superstar most responsible for teaching and developing him when he first arrived in WWE.

Although Bad Bunny came out of Backlash worse for wear, he made it clear that he immensely enjoyed the experience, saying: "What happened that night, I'm never going to forget it. I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was [on] another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life."

The Grammy Award-winning artist received a hero's welcome in Puerto Rico, and both he and Priest used the street fight stipulation to their advantage by crafting a highly chaotic and entertaining affair.

Fans got their money's worth as well with Puerto Rican wrestling legends Carlito and Savio Vega getting involved, along with the LWO and Judgment Day.

Despite his relative lack of experience, Bad Bunny looked like a veteran at Backlash and proved once again that his love for pro wrestling could translate into a spectacular performance.

It is widely assumed that Bad Bunny will now take some time away from WWE to focus on his music and other projects, so he should have ample time to heal up.

With that said, Bad Bunny's appearance at Backlash was such a huge success that it stands to reason WWE could want him back in the fold as soon as possible, perhaps even for SummerSlam in August.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.