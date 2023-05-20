1 Offseason Mulligan for Every NHL Team

2 of 4

Carolina Hurricanes

Letting Nino Niederreiter go

This is largely hindsight, and it is not exactly hurting the Hurricanes as they play in the Eastern Conference Final, but they could have really used Niederreiter's two-way play and goal-scoring ability this season.

Letting him go didn't seem like a terrible idea at the time because they were able to acquire Max Pacioretty for nothing in a salary cap dump trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. But when the Hurricanes lost Pacioretty for almost the entire season, then watched Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen go down with injuries later in the year they could have certainly used Niederreiter back in their lineup. His reasonable $4 million salary-cap hit would have made those injuries easier to brunt.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson signing

The Blue Jackets made the most shocking move of the offseason when they landed Johnny Gaudreau in free agency. While he did not duplicate his numbers from the 2021-22 season, he was still very productive.

The costly offseason move was the four-year, $16 million deal for Gubranson.

Not only did it add a bad contract to the Blue Jackets' blue line, not to mention a defenseman that struggled in all aspects, but it also forced the team into a salary cap bind that forced them to trade Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Seattle Kraken for nothing but draft picks.

New Jersey Devils

Not doing more for goaltending

The Devils were one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season as all of their young talent came together to form one of the most exciting teams in the league.

The big wild card was going to be whether or not the goaltending duo of Vitek Vanecek (acquired from Washington) and MacKenzie Blackwood would be good enough in goal. It seemed like an underwhelming situation at the start, and it ended up playing out that way in the playoffs.

Blackwood had a third-consecutive awful year with an .893 save percentage, while Vanecek ended up getting benched in the playoffs for Akira Schmid. A better investment in that position could have given them a much better chance against Carolina in the Second Round.

New York Islanders

Missing out on every big-time scorer that was available

The New York Islanders needed another impact player offensively. Everybody knew this. And they did nothing to address it during the offseason.

Johnny Gaudreau signing? Lost out. Alex DeBrincat or J.T. Miller trade? Did not get them. Any other free agent or trade that could have made a difference? Sat out on the sidelines.

To the surprise of no one, the offense remained an issue for the Islanders into the season when they finally completed a deal for Bo Horvat and signed him to a long-term contract extension. Is Horvat going to be a better player than some of the talent they missed out on during the offseason? For that price ($68 million over eight years deep into his 30s) he better be.

New York Rangers

The Vincent Trocheck signing

The Rangers wanted to upgrade their second-line center spot and waived goodbye to Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome in free agency.

They replaced him by signing Trocheck to a seven-year, $39 million contract in free agency.

Trocheck was mostly fine. But when you are signing a 29-year-old free agent to a seven-year deal, when you already have a salary-cap crunch to deal with, you probably want more than "mostly fine".

His regular-season performance was followed by a total flop in the playoffs with just a single goal in the Rangers' seven-game series loss to the Devils. Long-term contracts for non-stars in free agency tend to be a losing proposition for teams as they have a tendency to end in buyouts or trades within a couple of years. Trocheck might end up following that path.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Tony DeAngelo trade

Nothing about this move ever made sense. Just follow the sequence of events here.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, the Flyers traded multiple draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes to convince them to take on the remainder of Shayne Gostisbehere's contract because the Flyers didn't feel he was worth it.

A year later they traded more draft picks to the Hurricanes to acquire DeAngelo and sign him to a two-year contract worth $5 million per season.

That sequence cost them a total of five draft picks only to have them end up with an inferior player with a more expensive contract that goes further into the future. DeAngelo ended up being a healthy scratch toward the end of the season.

Had they simply kept Gostisbehere they would have held on to five draft picks, had an extra $5 million in salary cap space this offseason, and been able to trade Gostisbehere for an additional pick at this year's trade deadline (as Arizona did). It's just a comedy of errors here.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The John Marino trade

Ron Hextall made an extensive list of horrific moves during his time with the Penguins, but the John Marino trade might have been the costliest.

Not only because Marino went on to have an outstanding season for a division rival (New Jersey), but because the Penguins have almost nothing to show for it. They traded Marino in a salary-dumping move and acquired defenseman Ty Smith in a one-for-one deal. Smith played only nine forgettable games for the Penguins this season and is now a restricted free agent with an uncertain future in Pittsburgh.

Washington Capitals

The Connor Brown trade

There is a big element of bad luck and hindsight here, but the Capitals traded a second-round pick for Brown and received just four games and zero goals out of him. The bad luck here is that he tore his ACL and missed the season due to injury. But even if he had not been injured it was still a curious move for the Capitals. Brown has had some solid seasons throughout his career, scoring 20 goals twice in eight years, but he has never really been a consistent producer. The second-round pick was a steep price to pay even if he had stayed healthy and played the way he did a year ago. They could have used that pick elsewhere.